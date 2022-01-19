Muna, the daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls will go to study in New York: who will accompany her and for how long?

Muna, the daughter of Gastón Pauls and Agustina Cherri

“Like father Like Son” goes the famous popular saying and it can be applied to Muna, the daughter of Gastón Pauls and Agustina Cherri who is super similar to the actors. Another saying says that “What is inherited is not stolen”, and it also applies to the case of the twelve-year-old girl who has more than half a million followers on her Instagram account and dazzles when it comes to sing and dance, as his mother used to do at his age, as the protagonist of Chiquititas.

In the coming weeks, the young artist will take a big step in her incipient career: she will travel to New York to perfect herself and study dancing and singing. will attend Go Broadway where you will have the possibility of, hand in hand with Valentina Berger, program director, study with the best professors in the Big Apple. as far as he could tell teleshow, her father will accompany her. The actor and driver free beings, who took her first steps on television in Roller Coaster being also very young, although not so young, will be with her to support her in such a special moment.

Gastón Pauls will accompany Muna to New York

Last year he had already fulfilled another dream: he had gone up on stage at Luna Park to sing with Luciano Pereyra. “It seems like a dream but it wasn’t, and if I think about it, it couldn’t be any other way. I remember that recital 12 years ago, like the hundreds I saw of yours, I accompanied you everywhere, always together as friends and family sharing life. But that concert was different, we arrived at the theater together, in your dressing room we chatted, laughed and you took care of me like never before, and yes, someone grew inside me, Muna was on her way…. You saw her born, grow, dream, you advised her, you were the first to listen to her songs, you guided her and guide her on her path. Today was a magical and unforgettable night. For the first time he stepped on a stage and it was at Luna Park and by your hand. I love you my friend”, wrote Cherri in the networks to the singer at that time.

Muna Pauls with Connie Isla

With more than 600 thousand followers on social media, MunShe posts videos of herself singing, dancing, and playing the ukulele on Instagram. Some time ago she surprised users with a video of her and her mother singing songs from Chiquititas, the successful novel by Cris Morena with which the protagonist of 1/5-18 was consecrated.

Muna and Agustina Cherri

Her mother once spoke about her daughter’s foray into the media and compared the present with her beginnings, in Feasting. “The problem is that when I started it was not like it is now, the media were not like they are today and there were no social networks. Today there is a whole world that scares me more”, He said. And he pointed out that, having actor parents, the young girl will have to deal with the nickname of being the “daughter of”, beyond the talent that she can show. Although, obviously, she made it clear that both Gastón and her support her in her vocation.

Muna Pauls surprised with her voice

This year, artists from Venezuela, Peru, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia will also travel with Muna. “We are excited to resume travel with all possible precautions. Broadway is 100% and properly handling the COVID context, we aim to work along the same lines”, said the director of the program that connects students, teachers and producers from all over the world.

Like her, other years had traveled Franco Masini, Florencia Otero, Ángela Torres, Vida Spinetta, Karina the little princess, Facu Mazzei, Germán Tripel, Candela Vetrano and Emilia Attías.

