Murder charges filed against Tesla driver who killed two Hispanics in Los Angeles | News Univision United States

A driver of a Tesla car involved in a fatal crash in California more than two years ago while using Autopilot was charged with two counts of murder.
Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, a driver for a limousine service, would be the first person charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal accident involving a motorist using the semi-automatic driving system of Tesla, reported the agency The Associated Press (AP).
In December 2019, Riyadh was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S that went off a freeway in Gardena, a Los Angeles suburb, when ran a red light and hit a honda civic in which Gilberto Alcazar López and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-López were traveling, who lost their lives in the accident.
Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges against Riad in October of last year, although they only came to light last week, to which Riad has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail while the case continues.
The families of López and Nieves-López have sued Tesla and Riyadh in separate lawsuits and have alleged negligence on the part of Riyadh and have Tesla accused of selling faulty vehicles that can accelerate harshly and lack effective automatic emergency braking, with a joint trial scheduled for mid-2023.
Long history of accidents
According to AP, there have been other lawsuits in the country involving automated driving systems, but Riyadh charges are the first related to autopilot technology widely used vehicle from Tesla, which can control steering, speed and braking, which is used by 765,000 vehicles of the brand in the US.
But nevertheless, misuse of autopilot it has occurred numerous times and is the subject of investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board, which are investigating numerous accidents involving autopilot.
For example, authorities in Arizona filed a 2020 negligent homicide charge against a driver that Uber had contracted to participate in the test of a fully autonomous vehicle on public roads. The Uber SUV with the human driver on board struck and killed a pedestrian.
The filing of charges in the California crash could serve as a warning to drivers who use systems like Tesla Autopilot to understand that can’t fully trust them to control vehicles.
In this sense, Tesla has warned that the autopilot and a more sophisticated “complete self-driving” system that they have cars can’t drive themselves and that drivers must pay attention and be prepared to react at any moment.
Even since the autopilot accidents started, Tesla has updated the software to try to make it more difficult for drivers to abuse it.
Separately, the NHTSA is also investigating a dozen crashes in which a Tesla on autopilot crashed into several parked emergency vehicles. In the accidents under investigation, at least 17 people were injured and one person died.