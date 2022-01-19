Nassib Neme, on Emelec’s latest signing: Everything has been agreed with Bruno Pittón and San Lorenzo, but nothing has been signed yet | National Championship | sports

The electrical president told El UNIVERSO that the operation on the left side is not completed.

“In the next few hours, the departure of two players from the Ciclón squad could be confirmed: Bruno Pittón, who would terminate his contract and go to Emelec in Ecuador; and Julián Palacios, who would go to Banfield”, published this Monday the sports newspaper Ole, from Buenos Aires, in a note in which he reports on the hiring and dismissals of San Lorenzo de Almagro. Those lists include Pittón, a 28-year-old left back, who would be the eighth and last electric reinforcement for the 2022 season.

The possibility of the incorporation of Pittón, already disseminated in the Argentine media, was confirmed to EL UNIVERSO on Monday by the president of the blues, Nassib Neme, although he specified that “nothing has been signed yet”, although the agreement is total.

“Everything is agreed with San Lorenzo and with the player, but we still don’t have anything signed with the parties involved. At Emelec we cannot yet consider that the operation is concluded”, said the manager.

‘Courage to attack’

In 2019, the Buenos Aires newspaper The nation He described the probable millionaire signing in this way: “Bruno Alejandro Pittón is a defender, he plays as a left back. He was born in Santa Fe (February 1, 1993), became known in Unión and had a fleeting stint with Sportivo Las Parejas, a club with which he achieved promotion to the Federal Tournament A. He is a true unknown in the world of the figures of first, but has the courage to attack. As soon as he sees a hole, he sends. Run forward, with vertigo, precision and speed”.

He adds: “Pittón represents the new trend in Argentine soccer: goals converted by defenders and midfielders that leave the classic number 9 aside, forever, the closest to the rival area.”

‘No papers is not enough’

Neme commented to this newspaper that Pittón’s “is a complicated operation to be able to close. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it is complex. We already have an agreement with all the parties, but in football sometimes agreeing without papers is not enough”.

Pittón has a contract with San Lorenzo until June 29 of the current year and, according to the Albiceleste press, Emelec would have to pay a certain amount of money to that club for the defender to leave as a free player.

If the negotiation is closed so that Pittón joins Emelec, the Argentine would be the sixth foreigner of the group after the ratifications for another campaign of his compatriot Aníbal Leguizamón, the Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez and the Colombian Alexis Zapata; and the hiring of the gauchos Mauro Quiroga and Gustavo Damián Canto.

At San Lorenzo, Pittón, 1.79 meters tall, played 56 games from 2019 to 2021 and scored 9 goals.

hirings

The search for an eighth reinforcement was anticipated by Neme on the previous January 8: “The squad is complete with 28 players, but it is highly possible that we will loan one of our goalkeepers. That being the case, we would sign another outfield player”. The departure of a goalkeeper occurred when John Mero, third electric goalkeeper, was loaned to Deportivo Cuenca. Nationals Eddie Guevara, Roberto Garcés, Marcos Caicedo, Kevin Rivera, and Jeison Chalá have also joined the team. (D)