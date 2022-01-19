Netflix adds two new free games to its catalog

The two new games that have recently arrived on the Netflix app are Krispee Street and Arcanium: Rise of Akhan.

Since Netflix launched, last August, its first two free video games based on the popular series Stranger Things, the largest streaming platform for series and movies today has not stopped updating its catalog with new titles, like the popular Asphalt Xtreme car racing game.

In this sense, we have just learned, thanks to the guys from Android Police, that the Netflix app has just included two new games that are totally free for subscribers: Krispee Street and Arcanium: Rise of Akhan.

Krispee Street

The first of the titles that has recently arrived on the Netflix app is Krispee Street, a hidden object game based on the popular webcomic which has 7 levels through which you can discover hundreds of unique characters and objects. Your mission in this game is bring these characters to life and create your own Krispee universe.

Krispee Street is a completely free game, without ads or in-app purchases, which you can only play if you have an active Netflix subscription and that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

For its part, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is an open world dungeon crawler and strategy card game in which you will have to choose your heroes and embark on an epic adventure to defeat Akham and prevent the destruction of the world of Arzu.

This ambitious card-collecting adventure game mixes the best of dungeon crawlers with the best of deck-building games to offer you hours and hours of fun.

Just like other Neftflix games, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is a free game, without ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the link to Google Play that we leave below.

