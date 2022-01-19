Netflix’s ‘File 81’ Hides an Unexpected Connection to Hannibal Lecter

The horror genre is usually one of the most infallible for Netflix, and the recent release of file 81 is another proof of this after sneaking into the most viewed of the platform from the moment of its launch -at the time of writing this article it occupies the 4th position of the Top 10 in Spain-. The series produced by the father of the saga Warren expedient, James Wan, resorts to the idea of ​​the found footage (recordings found as The Blair Witch Project) to tell a story with jumps in time, a demonic cult and parallel universes.

But What if I told you that the series hides a connection with Hannibal Lecter even though their stories share absolutely nothing?

Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras, Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner in File 81. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

At first glance it seems impossible. How can a series about the search for the truth about a dangerous cult be connected with the cannibalistic murderer of The silence of the inocents? Well, nothing less than a key figure in history.

The series revolves around Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a young man who lost his family in a fire as a child who works restoring video tapes. But his life changes when a tycoon hires him to restore a collection of tapes found in a fire in 1994. He will charge $100,000 but must do the job in an isolated house in the middle of a forest. Dan accepts but the challenge becomes more complicated when he discovers that the tapes in question contain the mystery of another fire, with a direct relationship to his own father.

The protagonist of the videos is a student named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) who intends to finish her studies by doing an analysis on an old building, the Visser. There he records and films every moment, interviews the neighbors and sneaks around corners discovering on the way the existence of a dangerous cult and human sacrifices, creating a paranormal connection in time between the Dan of the present watching the tapes and the Melody of the 90s.

And it is precisely in the connection to that cult that we find the relationship with the serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins. If something can be applauded file 81 it’s that managing to create a very promising universe in the long term, like, for example, the story of this cult that worships a deity called Kaelego. Those responsible for the series dedicated a lot of effort to creating the aesthetics of this entire occult universe, with its own language, mythology and the creation of the demon in question with a statue.

Kaelego statue in File 81. Courtesy of Netflix

To create such a statue -which appears in rituals, sectarian celebrations, giving shape to the manifestation of the devil later- those responsible designed it without focusing on other deities in general, but the first point of inspiration was Hannibal Lecter.

“It’s kind of based on Hannibal Lecter.” said Rebecca Sonnenshine in an interview with ew. “In the way he looks up, with his head tilted down and looking up. That’s how the design began, like a very still character who watches very carefully” he explained. The truth is that we would never have connected it but if we look closely at the statue of Kaelego we can understand the connection, using that same stalking posture of the cannibalistic killer that Hopkins made so famous in the cinema.

The next inspiration came from the religions themselves. “there was this notion that since we were representing a god or demon, the head had to come with some kind of crown, because we were referencing medieval representations of Jesus with Mary. I hope it’s not blasphemous to anyone […] I wanted something with that element and that is how what we would call the Kaelego crown came about.” explains Sonnenshine in relation to the crown that we see in characters who lead the rituals.

file 81 It is a series that throughout eight episodes weaves a plot in a slow and questionably predictable way, but that manages to make up for itself thanks to its outcome. The last chapter is committed to throwing sudden twists and last minute surprises while loose ends leave the door open for a second season. And although Netflix has not yet given the green light to production, seeing the success of the series and the universe that the story proposes, it is not unreasonable to imagine that they will soon do so. at least his showrunner confirms that this is how the series thought, with a view to more seasons, ensuring that those loose ends would have an answer if there were one: like Dan’s new reality at the end, time travel, the existence of gateways to parallel universes or who was responsible for the death of his family.

file 81 is the type of series with ballots to expand. Not only is it based on a popular podcast about paranormal stories and found footage that allows the series to be expanded for several seasons, but above all, anyone who has seen the eight episodes can confirm that the series proposes the expansion of a plot that could lead to a long-running series. That is, there is more potential in the future that history promises than what has been seen so far.

