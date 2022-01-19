New Bitcoin ATMs will arrive in Spain, Colombia and Portugal

BitBase, the Spanish bitcoin ATM (BTC ATM) company, continues to open more stores in Spain and begins its international expansion in Europe and Latin America. The first destination will be Portugal, then they plan to land in the United Kingdom and Colombia.

This was reported by the company in a direct statement to CriptoNoticias. Regarding the national expansion strategy, he told us the following: «We are going to open new ATMs in Spain, 20 more and we already have 3 new franchises scheduled for the next few months».

Although the exact locations have not yet been announced, they warn that they will be in different cities of the country and the new franchises will be in Alicante, Benidorm and Marbella. Along with them, the company will have a total of 85 bitcoin ATMs in Spain and 30 establishments between stores and franchises. All of them also allow you to buy and sell other cryptocurrencies.

Advertising

BitBase expansion plans for 2022

The company begins its international expansion in Europe with the inauguration on January 24 of its first physical cryptocurrency store outside of Spain. It will be in the city of Lisbon in Portugal, where it also indicates that it will open several bitcoin ATMs, as well as in the city of Porto, where they are managing the opening of a store and franchises.

Through BitBase ATMs, you can buy and sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Fountain: @BitBase_es / twitter.com

Likewise, he revealed to CriptoNoticias: “This 2022 we already have our eyes on LATAM and the UK with a lot of emotion”, and added: “The next destinations, although work is still being done on it, will be Colombia and the United Kingdom, but it is not known. It will stay there, many more surprises will come ». So the company hinted that could continue the international expansion of its bitcoin ATMs to more places in Latin America, in addition to Colombia.

The initiative is in tune with the projection reported by CriptoNoticias from the Grand View Research agency. This estimate is their report that the growth of the bitcoin ATM market in the world will be almost 60% per year.

Nowadays, Colombia has 38 bitcoin ATMs, making it the second largest country in Latin America, after El Salvador. This is how Coin ATM Radar estimates it, which positions the country in 22nd place in the world ranking. Portugal, on the other hand, is far below with 6 BTC ATMs only.

At this time, Spain has a total of 198 bitcoin ATMs. That figure puts it in fourth place in the world ranking, after the United States with 31,005, Canada with 2,274 and El Salvador with 205. Although it would surpass El Salvador this year with the BitBase initiative and the forthcoming inauguration of bitcoin ATMs in centers in Spain, announced by the subsidiary of Carrefour supermarkets.