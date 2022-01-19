New milestone in phage therapy against resistant bacteria

through the combination of(viruses that infect bacteria). This is theWhat have you achieveda 30-year-old woman who suffered multiple trauma during the suicide attack at the Brussels airport in 2016. A medical milestone based on phage therapy, a type of treatment that, according to the adviser to the World Health Organization against resistance to antibiotics in humans, is showing great clinical efficacy and aims to normalize its use in the face of the rise of pan-resistant bacteria to antibiotics.

Six years after the accident, the health professionals involved in the recovery process have carried out a scientific report in Nature Communications about a process that initially showed no cure due to antibiotic resistance, but finally with the help of phages has had a happy ending.

“Three years after combined treatment phage-antibiotic, The patient has regained ambulation and mobility, usually with the help of crutches, and participates in sporting events such as cycling.

What was Karen’s initial treatment like?

Following the bomb explosion, Northshiel was admitted to the intensive care unit at Erasmus Hospital. Upon arrival, he went into cardiac arrest caused by hemorrhagic shock due to profuse blood loss from blast wounds to the left flank of his thigh. after one “aggressive multidisciplinary intervention”, which included resuscitation, partial amputation of the ilium, and external fixation of a broken femur, doctors were able to stabilize it.

Then it seemed that the worst was already over, but at four days began the real torture that Northshield has had to endure for three years. A bacterium of the species Klebsiella pneumoniae there was infected his left thigh and did not respond to treatment with any of the existing antibiotics.

The bacterium that had infected this patient is part of ESKAPE, the World Health Organization (WHO) group with the six most dangerous antibiotic-resistant species of microbes. These microorganisms pose one of the main threats to global health. The WHO calculates that these infections that are prevalent in hospitalized patients will kill 10 million people a year in 2050 and in Spain it is estimated that they annually account for more deaths than those caused by traffic accidents.

What antibiotics did not cause an effect in the phage-antibiotic treatment?

Initially, the doctors applied antibiotic treatment with amoxicillin/clavulanate and later continued with piperacillin/tazobactam. Thanks to the information provided by the bacterial culture of the surgical biopsies, the doctors found a polymicrobial flora composed of Enterococcus faecium, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterobacter cloacae and Klebsiella pneumoniae. “This was the starting point for a therapy with broad-spectrum polyantibiotics, at high doses and long-term, guided by therapeutic monitoring of the drug,” the health workers detail.

However, this treatment caused adverse events that led to the premature discontinuation of certain antibiotics and, in addition, it failed to heal the fracture, which resulted in delayed wound healing and a total lack of femur consolidation. . At the end, after four months of intensive antibiotic therapy the doctors decided stop treatment and closely monitor the patient.

It was then that the medical team decided to resort to the experimental phage treatment, one of the alternatives to antibiotic resistance. “The phages work very well, you inject a little bit into a patient and every time they reach a bacterium they reproduce, that is, the more bacteria they find, the more viruses they generate. In Europe they are allowed as compassionate treatment, but not routinely. The reason is that phages can modify their DNA over time and this scares regulatory agencies. Their consequences if they mutate are unpredictable,” he explains. Bruno Gonzalez Zorn WHO adviser against antibiotic resistance in humans.

How does the use of phages work?

The first thing is to look for the best viruses against this bacterium, something that is not easy, since phages are the most numerous biological entity on Earth. To do this, the medical team analyzed the genome of the bacteria that infected Nosthshield and sent to the world’s largest phage bank, located in Georgia, which found the right phage in a 2012 wastewater sample from the Tbilisi region of Thailand.

“Bacteria from patients from all over the world arrive there to develop personalized phages that are very specific in terms of bacteria and clones. In this case, a specific phage had to be designed for the bacteria that was infecting this girl. He took the phage, he took it to Georgia, he took on all the different phages they had there and the most effective against Klebsiella pneumoniae has been detected which belongs to the sequence type ST893, which is present in India and Iran”, explains González Zorn.

According to the specialist, the key is that that laboratory phage has been “trained” to make it more effective than the natural phage that acts against that specific bacteria. “Several passages of phages are made against the bacteria and you rescue the most effective of all,” explains the WHO adviser.

How effective has the phage treatment been?

Once the phage is selected, it is applied to the surface of the patient. “It multiplies within the bacteria it finds and bursts them. It inoculates its DNA from within and uses its machinery to multiply within it, thus smoothing out the bacteria”, explains González Zorn.

A job that makes it easier for antibiotics to take effect. “Attacking in two ways is the most effective, since the phages, by lysing the bacteria, help to resolve the biofilm and in the end the antibiotic has more access,” explains the WHO adviser.

in this wayto the combined therapy of phages and antibiotics managed to eliminate the infection completely, as detailed by the medical team in Nature. “Rescue therapy consisting of a preadapted phage together with meropenem and colistin, followed by ceftazidime/avibactam results in clinical, microbiological and radiological improvement of the wounds and the general condition of the patient. We provide evidence that the combination of phage and antibiotic is highly effective against the patient’s strain of K. pneumoniae in vitro, both in suspensions and in biofilms”, conclude the doctors.



Is it a breakthrough in the fight against antibiotic resistance?

This case It is not the first to appear worldwide. In 2019, a 15-year-old patient with cystic fibrosis and disseminated Mycobacterium abscessus infection was treated with a three-phage cocktail after bilateral lung transplantation and having no other alternative. Intravenous phage treatment was well tolerated and associated with objective clinical improvement, including closure of the sternum wound, improved liver function, and substantial resolution of infected skin nodules.

However, the Northshield case may a standardization of phage therapy. “This is further evidence that phage therapy could be used more extensively. There are many therapies that are only used when there is no other choice. As we have more and more pan-resistant bacteria and we are seeing that phage therapy is effective, we will see more cases in the future”, predicts González Zorn, who believes that we have to get used to seeing this type of infection on a more regular basis.