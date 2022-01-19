New Professor of Medicine at the University of the Basque Country

Ramón Querejeta Iraola, specialist in Cardiology.

The head of the Cardiology Service of the University Hospital of Donostia (Saint Sebastian), Ramon Querejeta Iraola, has been appointed full professor of the University of the Basque Country/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea (UPV/EHU).

This has been reflected this Wednesday in the State official newsletter (BOE), in a resolution signed by the center’s vice-rector for Teaching and Research Staff, Federico Recart Baranano.

Querejeta Iraola has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the university of Navarra and has a Doctorate in Cardiology from the University of Navarra, with a cum laude qualification.

His professional career spans three decades, standing out in the fields of Cardiology such as arterial hypertension, angina pectoris, heart failure Y echocardiogram.

He is also head of the Research Group on Heart Failure of Hypertensive and Valvular Etiology of the Biodonostia Research Institute.