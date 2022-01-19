new self-prescription for your retired doctors

Exterior of Muface’s headquarters.

Year 2022 has started with good news that directly affects one of the main claims of retired doctors in the General Mutual Fund for State Officials (Muface). And it is that the entity has accepted a historic demand from this group to relax the requirements when it comes to being able to prescribe medication prescriptions for own use and its beneficiaries, so that the current requirements are changed, which date from 2016.

The muface new deal includes in its final text, as confirmed by a letter from its director to the president of the Spanish doctors, Thomas Cobo, the requests sent to him by the Collegiate Medical Organization of Spain (OMC) through his legal advice, which he directs Ricardo DeLorenzo and Montero. One of the most notable changes in this ‘new’ authorization for the self-prescription of retired doctors is that it will have a duration of five years, renewable expressly for equal installments.

The physicians attached to Muface they can prescribe with the checkbooks of the Mutuality as long as they are active. In addition, until now they had the possibility of self-prescribe and prescribe to their beneficiaries after retirement, provided that they met the following requirement: that Muface authorized them during the year immediately following your retirement. Outside that period, the request was denied, even if all the required requirements were met.

This has given rise to cases of refusal of this possibility due to the authorization not having been presented in the term mentioned. The WTO requested that this right could be extended in time, since it does not exist in public health services and doctors can request authorization at any time after retirement and obtain it after accrediting the requirements. It is a issue of equality between professionals.



Equality in the self-prescription of all doctors

In line with their claims, the WTO prepared a series of pleadings. Among them, he points out that the period required to request authorization is “harmful and discriminatory” for the retired doctors of Muface, in comparison with their colleagues from public health in identical conditions, who are not subject to such limitation. In the same way, it indicates that the requirement of said term does not show any benefit for Muface, causing, however, unmotivated and irreparable damage to the group to whom it is required. Therefore, it claims that the requirement of the repeated deadline for the application should be eliminated.

The agreement reached with Muface introduces some variations and positive details. Regarding the term to request the authorization, it is foreseen that if the applicant is denied, he can file an appeal (with the 2016 rule there was no appeal) before the Government within a month.

It adds a case that was not foreseen: the self-prescription authorizations they were granted indefinitely and now they will have a term of validity of five years. This current modality introduces an additional burden of bureaucracy, but “it supposes a greater control of the authorizations that are valid It shouldn’t be indefinite.

Another of the doctors’ allegations accepted by Muface in this regard is that the authorization granted to self-prescribe It can be revoked if it is misused.

After almost five years since its adoption, the legislative changes that have taken place, the experience accumulated and the lessons learned during the pandemic of covid-19 coronavirus They have put on the table to adopt a new agreement with new requirements and a new procedure for the granting of authorization in a personal capacity to retired doctors. A change that has been possible thanks to the commitment and work of Spanish doctors in search of equality.

In this way, the agreement that was reached in 2016 loses its validity and begins a new stage. It should be noted that during 2022, and temporarily, doctors will be able to request authorization to prescribe medicines in Muface prescriptions for those mutualists who have retired in the previous five years.



Muface: requirements to self-prescribe

Retired Muface physicians who wish to have this new authorization to self-prescribe must have these requirements:

Have mutual status.

Access retirement as a civil servant in any of its modalities.

Have carried out professional assistance activity within the five years prior to the date of retirement.

Be a member of an Official College of Physicians.

The file will begin within one year from the day following the date of retirement. Along with the application, the retirement agreement, the certificate accrediting membership, the certificate accrediting the professional healthcare activity of the physician within the five years prior to the date of retirement must be provided. Assuming of private consultations, It must be accompanied by the administrative authorization of the health establishment or any other document accrediting the professional practice of care.