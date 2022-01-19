New York prosecutor details pattern of possible Trump Organization fraud

The office has not yet decided whether to file civil charges but seeks to force testimony from the former president and his children.

The “fraudulent” with which it operated Trump Organization it is placed in black on white, although it remains to be seen whether former President Donald Trump, his children and other officials in his corporation will answer to justice.

That plot, in which overestimated the value of property and assets to get loans, insurance and investments and undervalued to get tax benefits, has been described more detail that never before in 160 pages of documentation that Tuesday night presented in court the office of the Attorney General of New York, Democrat Laetitia James, in response to an attempt by Trump and his lawyers to block the investigation.

The main document explains that it has not yet been decided whether to file civil charges but, based on the new “significant evidence” meeting on the irregular practices, which James’ office began to investigate in 2019, insists on the need for Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas, testify under oath and produce relevant documents. The three, he assures, “were heavily involved in the transactions in question so that we will not tolerate your attempts to avoid testifying in this investigation & rdquor ;, assured the prosecutor in a press release issued at night.

parallel investigations

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is keeping open another parallel criminal investigation, although the two teams are cooperating. This collaboration is precisely the argument used by the Trump’s lawyers to try to stop the fulfillment of the subpoenas of James, who is accused of violate constitutional rights of the family and, also, of being waging a politicized battle, two arguments for which they filed a lawsuit against her in December.

In the criminal case they were already presented in summer charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for another plot of fiscal fraud in which secret salary increases and “bold illegal payments” were made & rdquor; and of non-monetary benefits to evade taxes, a case that is due to go to trial this year.

Weisselberg was also summoned and questioned by James’s team, just like Eric Trump. Both, according to the documents presented on Tuesday, accepted the fifth amendment for not answer more than 500 questions that the investigators of the state prosecutor’s office posed to each one in their interrogations.