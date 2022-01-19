New York Yankees latest news and rumors

Carlos Correa’s economic aspirations could distance him from the New York Yankees, since the Bronx Mulos would only be willing to invest $200 million in the Puerto Rican, according to Andy Martino, from SNY.

The Yankees are also focused on developing prospect Anthony Volpe in the coming years, and a 10-year deal with Correa could upset the organization’s plans.

“It seems more likely that the Yankees will trade with the Oakland Athletics than sign Correa. I only see him in the Yankees if he lowers his claims to $200 million,” Martino said.

