Carlos Correa’s economic aspirations could distance him from the New York Yankees, since the Bronx Mulos would only be willing to invest $200 million in the Puerto Rican, according to Andy Martino, from SNY.
The Yankees are also focused on developing prospect Anthony Volpe in the coming years, and a 10-year deal with Correa could upset the organization’s plans.
“It seems more likely that the Yankees will trade with the Oakland Athletics than sign Correa. I only see him in the Yankees if he lowers his claims to $200 million,” Martino said.
Greg Maddux came very close to playing for the New York Yankees in 1992, but his signing fell through “because someone in the office had a heart attack.”
One of the best pitchers in MLB history wanted to play in the Bronx, but he made a deal with the Atlanta Braves, starting the best stage of his career.
Maddux is a member of the Hall of Fame after winning 4 Cy Young, 18 Gold Gloves, 4 ERA titles, having 8 invitations to the All-Star Game and winning the 1995 World Series.
Rachel Balkovec, the first woman to manage a professional minor league team, said she doesn’t want to be a role model, but rather a trailblazer for future generations.
“I don’t want to be a role model, I just want young women to see that they can do it. For all the dads who have daughters to see that they can get jobs in baseball and everything will be fine,” Balkovec told MLB.com.