NinjaFloKI is the winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 800% profit

The NinjaFloki (NFJ) token is the winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with a growth of 827.64% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of just over a million dollars.

NinjaFloki is a gaming based passive income generating cryptocurrency, based on trading volume, 3% per transaction is distributed to BUSD holders.

Although the token is on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and becomes part of the extensive rebase token offering on the market, a clear roadmap date for the first demo is not specified. of the game

Wine Shares: The loser of the day

On the other hand, the token deployed in Avalanche, Wine Shares (WINE) is the big loser of the day with a decline of -87.54% in the last 24 hours according to Coinmarketcap.

Located in box 3,504, WINE is part of the Grape Finance ecosystem, a protocol that incentivizes parity through high yields typically found with volatile risk assets.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. All investing carries risk and you should do your research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

