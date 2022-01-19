“No Talk About Bruno,” Disney’s Biggest Hit Since 1995

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” or “No se Habla de Bruno” in Spanish, the original song from the “Encanto” soundtrack, becomes the first theme from a Disney film to reach the fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100 list in more than 26 years.

The theme, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has reached a position that until now had only been achieved by “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, by Elton John for the film “The Lion King” (August 1994), and “Colors of the Wind”, by Vanessa Williams and belonging to “Pocahontas” (August 1995).

What’s more, the song has surpassed “Let It Go”, from the movie “Frozen,” which hit #5 in April 2014 and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In Disney’s biggest hits charts, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” trails only “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” which hit No. 1 in March 1993.

Likewise, last week the album that includes the complete soundtrack of “Encanto” dethroned Adele and reached number 1 on the list of best-selling albums in the United States, which Billboard has been producing since 1956.

TWITTER/@_xvigh



The animated film is based on the Colombian magical realism and narrates the life of the Madrigals, a family that lives in the mountains and whose members have special powers except for Mirabel, a 15-year-old girl who struggles to find her gift and save her family from a threat that can make magic disappear.

The musical’s biggest hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” centers on the character of Bruno, the family’s supposedly missing uncle.

“Charm” has become one of the biggest animated blockbusters in the era of the pandemic, grossing $93.1 million in the United States and $222.6 million worldwide to date.

AF