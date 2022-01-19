North Korean Hackers Steal Millions in Crypto and Fear They’ll Use It to Create Weapons of Mass Destruction

Many professional and amateur investors have made profits from cryptocurrencies over the past few years. However, there was also hackers who knew how to keep part of that money through different digital fraud techniques.

One of the largest hacker groups that stole cryptocurrencies during 2021 comes from North Korea. According to a report by the international consulting firm Chainalysis, this gang of cybercriminals stole almost 400 million dollars in cryptocurrencies during the past year and it is being investigated whether a large part of those assets would have been laundered and destined to support the country’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

In addition, from the company they point out that this amount in cryptocurrencies represents an increase of almost US $ 100 million compared to the thefts made by this type of cybercrime groups during 2020. “Thus, they increased their total profits in the last five years to one and a half billion dollars in these digital assets alone“, mentions the letter.

Total, there were seven attacks that were implemented North Korean criminals to steal cryptocurrencies. They were directed to investment companies or centralized exchanges and digital scam techniques such as phishing were used to divert the funds to wallets registered in that Asian country.

The cryptocurrency that the North Korean criminal group stole the most is Ethereum. That data surprised those who make the report because, until 2021, criminals focused mostly on Bitcoin. However, last year that digital asset only accounted for 20% of the stolen funds.

Of the total, according to Chainalysis, 58% of stolen cryptocurrencies were ether, the monetary unit of the Ethereum network. The remaining 22% came from ERC-20 tokens, a form of crypto asset used to create smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Chainalysis attributes that increased focus on Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies to skyrocketing cryptocurrency prices, as well as the emerging companies that its growth has fostered.

On the other hand, they explain that North Korean hackers generally use cryptocurrency theft to support the country’s weapons programs. One of the reasons hackers focus on cryptocurrency theft over other financial crimes is because of the relative ease with which digital money can be laundered.

Chainalysis found that groups have many options to launder their stolen cryptocurrency. Among the main ones are exchanges based in Asia and exchanging your cryptocurrency for Chinese renminbi, for example. At the same time, North Korean hacker groups use decentralized exchanges designed to directly connect crypto traders without intermediaries.

Chainalysis found that North Korean criminals are patient in cashing in on their stolen crypto. They typically hold funds for years before beginning the laundering process. Hackers, in fact, appear to hold $170 million worth of unlaundered crypto of the thefts of previous years.

The report also points to the Lazarus group as having committed most of these robberies.. He himself gained notoriety years ago with his cyberattacks on Sony Pictures and WannaCry. However, he has since concentrated his efforts on cryptocurrency crimes. According to the report, since 2018, the group has stolen and laundered more than $200 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

In turn, according to the UN security council, the income generated by these thefts go to support weapons of mass destruction programs and ballistic missiles from North Korea.

