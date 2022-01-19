Thanks to a document from Nvidia for Linux, it has been revealed that the company has quietly unlocked a hidden feature that was first implemented in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2000 Series (Turing) GPUs, and this responds to the name of GPU System Processor (GSP).

East coprocessor offloads GPU initialization and management tasks from the CPU directly to the GPU to improve performance and efficiency, and was recently unlocked, without any announcement, with the release of graphics drivers 510.39.01.

If we know it now, it is because Nvidia itself has already officially talked about it, although it states that the functionality of GSP is limited at the moment, but that it will continue to be expanded in future versions of the graphics drivers. Therefore, it is to be expected that Nvidia will increasingly resort to this coprocessor to reduce the load on the CPU. Sadly, the company doesn’t reveal a performance improvement figure, but some kind of improvement is to be expected both in games and in any GPU-focused application.

The news could not be so good, and it is that, for now, only works on professional grade graphics cards like the Tesla series or the Nvidia A series (A100, A2 or A40). Of course, the company indicates that it will be something fundamental in your laptop graphics business in 2022, so it is to be expected that laptop GPUs from the Max-Q series take advantage of it soon.