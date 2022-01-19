NY Adds $12 Million to Program That Helps Consumers Save Up to $2,000 When Buying Electric Cars – NBC New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that more than $12 million has been added to the program. Drive Clean Rebate to help consumers save up to $2,000 on the purchase of an electric vehicle and $2.7 million awarded to local governments to purchase electric vehicles and install zero-emission fuel/charging stations for public use.

Both the consumer rebate program and grants awarded to 49 community projects total $14.7 million to advance the State’s efforts to achieve New York’s ambitious Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse by 85 percent by 2050.

For consumers who purchase or lease an electric vehicle, the program Drive Clean Rebate offers a rebate at the point of sale that reduces initial costs. Available in all 62 counties in the state, the rebate, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is offered by car dealers. Rebates ranging from $500 – $2,000 are available on more than 60 vehicle models and consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer-range all-electric vehicles with a base manufacturer’s suggested retail price of less than $42,000.

The $2.7 million in grants for the 2021 round of DEC’s Municipal Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program are funded by the State Environmental Protection Fund and administered by DEC. The 49 awards to 20 municipalities add up to nearly $2.5 million to help fund the installation of an additional 200 Tier 2 charging ports, six additional DC Fast Charging (DCFC) pedestals, and two hydrogen fuel nozzles. In addition, 10 prizes totaling $215,000 were awarded to nine municipalities to support the purchase of 32 battery electric vehicles for use by the municipal fleet. Qualifying vehicles must have a minimum electric range of 50 miles.