NY Attorney’s Office Describes Pattern of “Fraudulent or Deceptive” Practices in Trump’s Businesses – NBC New York (47)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James accused Donald J. Trump’s family business Tuesday night of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets for financial and tax benefits. He also noted in court documents that the company had engaged in “fraudulent or deceptive” practices.

Trump has sought mechanisms to prevent James and his team from questioning him and two of his sons under oath as part of a civilian investigation by the Trump Organization.

The indictment outlines what James’ office calls misleading statements about the value of at least six Trump properties, as well as the “Trump brand.” Properties include golf clubs in Westchester County, New York, and Scotland, iconic buildings such as 40 Wall Street in Manhattan, and Trump’s penthouse in Trump Tower.

He also argues that the company misrepresented the value of the properties to lenders, insurers and the IRS. Most of the statements, according to the indictment, are “generally inflated as part of a pattern to suggest that Trump’s net worth is higher than it would have appeared.”

We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

James highlighted the details of how he said the company inflated valuations: $150,000 initiation fees at Trump’s Westchester golf club that he never collected; mansions that had not yet been built on one of his private estates; and 20,000 square feet in his Trump Tower triplex that didn’t exist.

“We have uncovered significant evidence suggesting that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for financial gain,” James said in a statement.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

It is unusual for such specific and serious allegations to surface in court papers, filed less than an hour before the midnight deadline in response to Trump’s effort to avoid questioning, rather than a formal complaint. James’ lawyers said releasing the details would not hinder their investigation, adding that the office was also looking into other conduct not discussed in the filing.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization called the allegations baseless and claimed that James was entirely politically motivated, after she ran for office vowing to target Trump.

“Three years later, he is now faced with the stark reality that he has no case at all,” the spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Because the James investigation is civil, he can sue Trump and his company, but he can’t press criminal charges. Their inquiry runs parallel to a criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is looking into some of the same conduct. James’ office is participating in that separate investigation, which is ongoing. Bragg, also a Democrat, inherited the investigation from his predecessor after taking office on Jan. 1.

In early December, James issued a subpoena for Trump, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, for questioning as part of his civilian investigation. James has already questioned another of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, in October 2020. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in response to more than 500 questions, according to the new court filing.

After receiving the subpoenas, Trump’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit to stop the civil investigation of James and bar his office from participating in the district attorney’s criminal investigation. The lawsuit, which accused James of violating Trump’s constitutional rights, argued that his investigation was a political attack and cited a long list of his public attacks on Trump.

This month, Trump’s lawyers also filed court papers in New York state to block James’ subpoenas, leading to Tuesday’s indictment.

James, who is running for re-election this year, argued in court papers that while his office had collected evidence that Trump’s company had engaged in possible fraud, investigators needed to question Trump to determine who was responsible. of “the numerous inaccuracies and omissions made by him or on his behalf”, and whether they were intentional.

Alan S. Futerfas, an attorney for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, said in a statement Wednesday that the attorney general’s court papers do not address the core arguments the family raised in their effort to block the questioning.

“In 160 pages of legal information, the Attorney General’s Office deliberately fails to address James’s repeated threats to attack the Trump family and his claims about his criminal investigation, all of which are the essence of our motion to vacate the subpoenas or suspend them,” the statement said.

A case could be difficult to prove. Property valuations are often subjective, and Trump’s lawyers are likely to note that his lenders and insurers — sophisticated financial institutions that profited from his relationship with the Trumps — did not trust the company’s estimates.

James has been investigating Trump’s business practices since March 2019. In previous filings, he described some of the properties he was examining and said his investigators are looking into whether Trump had inflated values ​​to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

In Tuesday’s filing, he went further, giving examples in which he said the former president’s business had misrepresented the value of some of his properties and showed how those claims had benefited the business, allowing him to receive favorable loans, insurance coverage and fiscal benefits.

In 2015, for example, while seeking to refinance a loan on his 40 Wall Street tower in Lower Manhattan, Trump’s financial statement estimated the property to be worth $735 million. However, a lender concluded that it was worth only $257 million.

A year earlier, Trump valued his Aberdeenshire golf club in Scotland at $435 million. But according to James’ presentation, that estimate was inflated, largely thanks to the Trump Organization’s mistaken assumption that it could build 2,500 luxury homes on the property when, in fact, it had approval to build fewer than 1,500. vacation apartments, residences and golf villas.

And for years, the filing claimed, Trump’s company included Trump’s personal brand value in some of its golf club valuations, despite saying it hadn’t.

James’ attorneys also argued that Trump filed at least two misleading returns with the Internal Revenue Service, in which he materially overstated the value of land on both his Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County and his Los Angeles golf club. . Seven Springs’ value, James said, had increased by counting the value of seven nonexistent mansions, said to be worth $61 million. Trump received millions of dollars worth of tax deductions on both properties.

Investigators accused the Trump Organization of calculating the value of Trump Tower by falsely inflating the size of Trump’s longtime home: While Trump had claimed as early as 2012 that his triplex penthouse in the building was 30,000 square feet, he had signed documents they said its size as 10,996 square feet.

The additional square footage allowed the company to claim $327 million worth of the apartment on its financial statements. James said that Allen H. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, had said during questioning by investigators that the apartment was overvalued by “give or take” $200 million.

Weisselberg, the filing contends, also falsely told one of Trump’s insurance companies that property valuations were based on evaluations by professional appraisers, when that was not the case. In reality, “the valuations were prepared by Trump Organization staff,” the document says.

Trump’s company is already charged in Manhattan. In July, former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. accused the company and Weisselberg of carrying out a 15-year plan to dole out unofficial luxury benefits to certain executives. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.