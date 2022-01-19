NYC Issues Travel Warning for Thursday Awaiting Winter Weather – NBC New York (47)

The New York City Department of Emergency Management on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Thursday, January 20 due to a winter weather advisory for the city from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday.

Based on the latest forecast, light rain is expected Wednesday night with a transition to light snow early Thursday morning through late afternoon. A light accumulation of snow could result in snow-covered roads for Thursday morning’s trip. A total of 2 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The New York City Department of Sanitation is installing more than 700 salt spreaders to pre-treat roads before the first snowflake and is prepared to send snowplows to all sectors when more than two inches of snow accumulate.

“As more snow approaches, New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions on Thursday,” said New York City Acting Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell. “We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, we recommend using public transportation and allow additional travel time.”