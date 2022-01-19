NYC Suspends Alternate Parking Rules for Thursday – NBC4 New York

Alternate parking in New York City is suspended on Thursday, January 20 due to the possible winter storm to facilitate snow removal efforts.

UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended tomorrow, Thursday, January 20 for snow operations. Parking meters are in effect. — NYC Alt Side Parking (@NYCASP) January 19, 2022

For its part, payment at the parking meters will remain in force.

For information on changes visit this page.

