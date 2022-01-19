NYC Suspends Alternate Parking Rules for Thursday – NBC4 New York

Alternate parking in New York City is suspended on Thursday, January 20 due to the possible winter storm to facilitate snow removal efforts.

For its part, payment at the parking meters will remain in force.

For information on changes visit this page.

