Octavio Ocaña’s father scolds his wife for listening to his son’s voice messages | Famous

Almost three months after the death of Octavio Ocaña, his family continues to cry out for justice and asks the authorities to clarify the case. But also, the pain of his absence grows more, as the mother of the deceased shared.
Doña Ana Lucía Ocaña expressed how difficult it has been to face the death of the 22-year-old and how she clings to continue listening to the voice notes your child left you, which has provoked the reproaches of her husband, Mr. Octavio Pérez.
“I feel defeated, devastated, every day more hurt, there are no words for this pain that is deeper every day […] my husband scolds me a lot because I still have his WhatsApp, I don’t delete anything, he tells me: ‘Stop listening to a dead man’, I tell him: ‘It is that for me there is no dead person, for me he is alive'”, he said with a broken voice to the program ‘Sale el sol’.
Octavio’s mother finds “peace” listening to the actor’s voice, but at the same time his absence intensifies: “My husband tells me I’m doing wrong, but for me it’s like hearing his voice that I’m not going to hear again […] It gives me peace and at the same time a lot of painI say to God: ‘Why did this happen to me?’ they killed me tooThis pain is very strong,” he added on the verge of tears.
Sadness has made her lose weight
Doña Ana Lucía confessed that she is not hungry and “lives to live”, however, she tries to be strong for her family.
” I lost about 5 kilos (11 pounds) because you don’t want to eat, you eat to eat, you live to live, life doesn’t taste the same to you. When you lose a son and more in the way that I lost mine, I try to be a little stronger in front of my daughters, my husband because I also defeat them with my pain, but it is inevitable. Talking about him is so strong, so heartbreaking, that’s how they leave one, torn, “he said on the show.
The devastating visits to the cemetery
The actor’s mother does not stop going to the pantheon in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco, and has “long talks” with him. She tells him how much she misses him saying good morning and asking for his blessing in the mornings.
“I try to go as often as possible, I try to bring him his flowers, talk to him, I have such a hard time sitting there by his grave and tell him many things, ‘Son, why did you leave at such a young age?