Octavio Ocaña’s father scolds his wife for listening to his son’s voice messages | Famous

” I lost about 5 kilos (11 pounds) because you don’t want to eat, you eat to eat, you live to live, life doesn’t taste the same to you. When you lose a son and more in the way that I lost mine, I try to be a little stronger in front of my daughters, my husband because I also defeat them with my pain, but it is inevitable. Talking about him is so strong, so heartbreaking, that’s how they leave one, torn, “he said on the show.