Odell Beckham Jr.’s record that makes Tom Brady tremble for the Playoff duel

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and Odell Beckham Jr. arrives with a record that makes Tom Brady tremble.

If you have any type of plan, meeting or celebration for the weekend of January 22 and 23, there is no other solution: it must be postponed! Why? The four games of the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round with an unmissable duel between Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. in Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams.

In the NFC, the first game of the Divisional Round will be on Saturday, January 22 at 20:15 ET between Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers and the tough rival that eliminated the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. Sunday the 23rd at 15:05 ET will be the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams involving Brady and Beckham Jr.

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady were in no trouble and beat the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the Wild Card, while the Los Angeles Rams left no room for doubt and with a great game by Odell Beckham Jr. they defeated 34 to 11 to Arizona Cardinals in the final Wild Card game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Beckham Jr. had four receptions, 54 yards, a touchdown and a record that makes Brady himself tremble because of the versatility that Odell can show in the Buccaneers vs. Divisional Round Rams. Tom, are you up to the challenge?

Beckham Jr.’s record that makes Brady tremble for the 2022 NFL Playoffs duel

In the Los Angeles Rams’ win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card, Odell Beckham Jr. achieved the record that makes Tom Brady tremble on the eve of the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The receiver became the first player in postseason history to have a 30-yard reception and complete a pass for no fewer than 30 yards — 40 to be exact — during the same game.