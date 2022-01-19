Ómicron’s Wave Is Receding – NBC New York (47)

A day after New York City’s top elected official and health expert declared that the viral wave fueled by the Omicron variant is receding, a prominent Manhattan emergency room doctor, who has been documenting his experience during the COVID pandemic, he provided a detailed analysis of the data to underscore the point.

Dr. Craig Spencer, who rose to Twitter fame during the city’s Ebola scare in 2014 and has been sharing his thoughts on Omicron for the past month, said Wednesday that all signs point to the end of the Omicron wave in New York City.

He also said recent data clearly shows the “very different experience for vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers” during the surge based on the three most critical indicators of COVID: cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

cases

Spencer acknowledged the high and highly publicized rate of advanced infections with the Omicron variant, saying it could be easy to forget how much vaccines reduce the risk of becoming infected, even if they are not as effective against this particular strain as they have been shown to be. against others.

Even the risk of major infection has dropped over the past month, newly released New York state data shows, providing further evidentiary support for the idea that all five boroughs are on the other side of Omicron’s peak.

COVID-19 infection rates among fully vaccinated people peaked the week of Dec. 27 at about 261 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents, but dropped to 219.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week. week of data That’s a 16% decrease.

The infection rates for those same two periods for unvaccinated people were rates of 1,982.5 per 100,000 (the week of December 29, the same week that breakthrough rates peaked at 261) and 1,706.3 per 100,000. the last week of data. That clearly shows a decreasing risk even for the unvaccinated, who are still nearly eight times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated New Yorkers, according to the State.

All signs point to an Omicron wave in retreat here in NYC. And recent data clearly illustrate the vastly different experience for vaccinated and unvaccinated New Yorkers during the Omicron surge. Let’s look at what the numbers show for cases, hospitalizations and deaths: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zAl07z4M0b — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) January 19, 2022

Hospitalizations

As Spencer put it, the power of vaccination is “clear and dramatic” when it comes to these more severe cases.

“Vaccines remain incredibly effective at keeping people out of the hospital for COVID-19. And my own observation is that unvaccinated patients who are hospitalized are generally sicker overall, more likely to need oxygen,” Spencer tweeted. .

He shared a chart from the city’s Health Department to illustrate the point.

The state’s latest advance infection data also underscores that point. Increases in hospitalizations lag behind increases in cases, which is why the state’s latest data set from Jan. 3 still doesn’t capture any declines in hospitalization rates.

However, the difference in terms of hospitalization risk for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated is as clear at the state level as it is at the city level.

Breakthrough hospitalizations hit their highest mark yet the week of Jan. 3, the latest data set, at 5.79 per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents. The hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated also peaked at that point, but that high (74.61 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated New Yorkers) marks a 13-fold increased risk compared to hospitalizations among the vaccinated during the sudden increase.

Deaths

Spencer says that nothing has been more effective in reducing the probability of dying from COVID than vaccines, despite all the tools, protocols and treatments that have emerged to combat the pandemic in the last two years.

“The stark difference in the New York data attests to that,” Spencer tweeted.

The sustained impact of vaccination when it comes to COVID outcomes, from the lowest risk investigations to the most severe cases requiring hospitalization to the worst end result of death, is what Spencer takes away from the data, he said.

“Even with Omicron’s ability to evade immunity, those vaccinated are less likely to become infected. And their risk of hospitalization and death is MUCH lower,” he tweeted. “The data is clear. And it aligns with my experience as a front-line provider. Vaccines continue to be amazing.”