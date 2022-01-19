One of the main figures of Industriales goes to Italy hours before the start of the National Series

Less than a week after his debut in the 61st Cuban National Baseball Series, baseball player Wilfredo Aroche, part of the payroll of Industriales de La Habana for this campaign, he went to play in Italy with a contract arranged on his own initiative.

According to reports from specialized sites SwingFull Y PlayOff Magazine confirmed by DIARIO DE CUBA, the 37-year-old player would have left the country without notifying the authorities.

“Last year he was hired by the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB). When he leaves on his own, he is automatically discharged,” said a source linked to the official entity.

“And according to the new Series regulations, Industriales cannot register another player, so he will now have to stay with 39, one less,” he said.

“Here when you manage a contract outside the Federation it is a sin. Aroche didn’t tell anyone because he was afraid they wouldn’t let him out,” the source said.

Nicknamed “The Shark of Guanabo”, the player had become one of the best hitters in the Italian Baseball League as part of the Paterno Red Sox ninth. Several Industrial figures have played in that European country, such as Aroche, hired by FCB, which receives a part of their signings.

The player’s decision to sign on their own is the option chosen by an increasing number of players on the Island. More than 635 baseball players of any age and through dissimilar routes have left Cuba in the last six years, recognized the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).

In 13 National Series, Aroche had a .304 offensive average playing with the Industriales ninths and the extinct Metropolitans, filing 139 doubles, 15 triples and 35 home runs, as well as 317 RBI and 407 runs scored.

This week, the national baseball commissioner, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, presented a strategy to “develop and modernize the national pastime as soon as possible, which is clearly in need of renovation”, and which involves, above all, new regulations for the lower categories, apart from promoting the national production of sports implements in the popular councils of each province and the rescue of sports facilities.