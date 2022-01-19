One out of every four permanent vacancies in the new Family Medicine competition corresponds to the province of León

ICAL Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 12:56



The 710 applicants who have passed the 2019 selection process for access to the status of permanent statutory staff, in the category of Bachelor Specialist in Family and Community Medicine of the Castilla y León Health Service, can now choose one of the vacant places that has marked the Ministry of Health.

One of every four permanent positions of the opposition is in the province of León. Specifically, they seek to cover 149 vacancies in health centers, divided between the 89 of the Primary Care Management of León and the 60 of Bierzo. They are followed by number, the hundred from the province of Burgos, the 95 from Salamanca, the 90 from Valladolid (58 from the East area and 32 from the West area), the 85 from Zamora and the 59 from Palencia. The list is completed by the 53 places in Ávila, the 50 in Segovia and the 29 in the province of Soria.

Vacancies by province



The order of the Ministry of Health, published today by the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl) and collected by the Ical Agency, contemplates a total of 71 vacancies for the disability shift and the rest, free. Of the total of 710 positions, 401 correspond to area doctor positions, which will be assigned to a health area instead of a health center. They are professionals who, for the most part, carry out continuous care functions, but also as substitutes, depending on the needs of each health center. The rest, 309 vacancies, are for the team, so they will be in a consultation at a health center.

Valladolid, with 77 vacancies, is the province of the Community with the most area vacancies, followed by Salamanca, with 61, and Burgos, with 56. Next are Zamora and León, with 45 in each case, Palencia (39), Ávila (31), Soria (25) and Segovia (22).

oppositions



The Family Medicine opposition, corresponding to the year 2019, is added to that of 2018, which has already been resolved with the award of the 302 vacancies. In addition, it is pending that a new process be called in the coming months, with another 130 places.

The successful bidders have a period of fifteen business days, counted from the day following the publication of the Order in the Official Gazette of Castilla y León, to present the necessary supporting documentation to be able to take possession of the chosen position.

The order publishes the list of approved students taking into account the sum of the scores obtained by the applicants in the opposition phase and in the competition phase (including professional experience as well as training, teaching and research). In this sense, vacancies will be awarded to applicants who have passed the selection process in order of score.