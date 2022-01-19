Orbelín Pineda’s debut with Celta is in doubt

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 12:13:56





It seems that the debut of Orbelin Pineda with Celta de Vigo in football Spain will have to wait, after the coach of the sky blue team, Edward Coudet reported this Tuesday that the Mexican player is not contemplated in the call for tomorrow’s duel against Osasuna.

Although he said that tomorrow the decision could change, the ex-footballer from Blue Cross Y Chivas It comes from many days of not having activity, so they seek to put it at 100 percent physically.

“At the moment it is not, we are going to see and define the call, but at the moment it is not enabled. maybe tomorrow it will be. We are working with him because he comes from many days without activity, so we will see what is best, “he said.

The strategist spoke about the game against Osasuna which will be the first duel of the year at home and which they want to take as a spearhead to reverse bad results they had last semester playing at home.

“We have worked to play a good game. We have discussed what is first game at home of the year, that it is important to reverse what is the first semester in terms of results at home. You have to give people a good show”, he concluded.