Ozzie Guillén creates controversy with David Ortíz

Voting for the Hall of Fame Few times had they had as much controversy as this 2022, since there are not only controversial figures like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens or Sammy Sosa, in addition to the first time others like Alex Rodriguez. The truth is that of all those included on the ballot, the one with the best chance of entering is the legendary slugger from Boston Red Sox David Ortiz.

Of course, the controversy with Big Papi also exists, more than anything because of his alleged relationship with prohibited substances and his “demerits” for being almost exclusively a designated hitter, and in the face of this the always controversial Venezuelan manager Ozzie Guillén gave something to talk about in a segment of “Being Guillén” from La Vida Baseball, where he mentioned that David Ortíz is going to the Hall of Fame not because of his own achievements.

(David Ortíz) He is going to enter because people love him, people in the media love him, this is how those people vote, those idiots vote, those who don’t know anything vote.

In addition, Guillen asserted that Big Papi is not a “first ballot” Hall of Fame, alluding that the other two designated hitters who are in Cooperstown, like Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines, took a long time to get in.