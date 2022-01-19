Ozzie Guillén creates controversy with David Ortíz

Voting for the Hall of Fame Few times had they had as much controversy as this 2022, since there are not only controversial figures like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens or Sammy Sosa, in addition to the first time others like Alex Rodriguez. The truth is that of all those included on the ballot, the one with the best chance of entering is the legendary slugger from Boston Red Sox David Ortiz.

Of course, the controversy with Big Papi also exists, more than anything because of his alleged relationship with prohibited substances and his “demerits” for being almost exclusively a designated hitter, and in the face of this the always controversial Venezuelan manager Ozzie Guillén gave something to talk about in a segment of “Being Guillén” from La Vida Baseball, where he mentioned that David Ortíz is going to the Hall of Fame not because of his own achievements.

(David Ortíz) He is going to enter because people love him, people in the media love him, this is how those people vote, those idiots vote, those who don’t know anything vote.

In addition, Guillen asserted that Big Papi is not a “first ballot” Hall of Fame, alluding that the other two designated hitters who are in Cooperstown, like Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines, took a long time to get in.

I started as a rookie at Al Bat in early 2018 and am in my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, number one defender of Barry Bonds, and hater of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to have the World Series taken from them for their cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy football, flag football, basketball, and just about any other game that involves a ball or ball. I’m also an amateur musician, a penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the world capital of shrimp, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived for a while in Australia; I survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

