PAHO warns about depression in medical personnel after Covid-19 | News

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported this Thursday that, after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, and congestion in hospital centers, medical personnel from 11 nations in the region developed recurring depressive states, suicidal thoughts and psychological illnesses.

In a report, PAHO released the information after interviewing 14,502 health workers from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay.

Of the sample, it was evidenced that between 14.57 and 22 percent presented signs of a depressive episode, while between five and 15 percent thought of suicide as their first option.

With the arrival of Covid-19, health systems in several countries around the world collapsed, health personnel covered long working hours, aggravated by the concern of infecting their families, as well as the change in routines in hospital centers.

“The pandemic increased the stress, anxiety and depression of health workers and revealed that countries have not developed specific policies to protect their mental health,” said the member of the mental health program of the Faculty of Medicine from the University of Chile, Rubén Alvarado.

The document seeks to help doctors, nurses and other health personnel, by enabling more psychological care services, as well as supporting working mothers in child care.

Accordingly, a free virtual course on self-care will be developed by PAHO, through which participants will be taught the signs to diagnose work stress, the symptoms of mental disorders, as well as the essential actions for social well-being.