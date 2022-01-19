“Papi Versace”: Maluma is the star of the new Versace campaign

Maluma He has shown his great evolution both in music and in fashion, an industry in which he is already considered an icon, since he has managed to merge glamor with his Colombian personality.

One of the Maluma’s favorite fashion brands in recent years it has been the Italian Versace, brand in which it arrived dress to the MET Gala 2021, held last September and which came from the hand of Donatella Versace herself.

After a few months since such an appearance, Maluma He has again demonstrated his great relationship and fascination with the Italian firm, this by being the face of his new campaign belonging to the Spring/Summer 2022 men’s collection.

Maluma becomes the face of Versace

In the photographs belonging to the campaign, the Colombian appears posing in a garish fuchsia suit, as well as a green vest (leaving his tattoos exposed), as well as a university-style jacket.

In his own profile, Maluma shared the series of photographs accompanied by a “Daddy Versace”, a post that was commented on by liconic Donatella Versace, creative director of the brand.

In this regard, the italian designer wrote in Spanish: “You are a superstar! The world is not ready to see these photos of you! You are our king Versace! Love you!!”.