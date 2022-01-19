Patrick Mahomes’ record where Brady, Rodgers and Manning do not appear

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a great commitment in the Wild Card Round and brought with him a record that the biggest in the league do not have.

patrick mahomes came out on top in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs 2022 and led to Kansas City Chiefs to the next instance. Now, he prepares with everything for his next commitment to the Super Bowl.

However, the road will not be easy, because in front of him will be Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills on the Divisional Round of the American Conference. they have potential to move forward, but his rival will be one of the strongest on the North American gridirons.

Even if, maybe ‘Baby GOAT’ gets a little inspired when he stands on the grass of Arrowhead Stadium, on January 23, because in the Wild Card Round he achieved a record that the greatest and most recognized quarterbacks do not have.

Patrick Mahomes does his thing

In the first playoff game for the Chiefs, patrick mahomes destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers after billing 5 touchdowns, 404 yards, 1 interception and throw 30 passes completes in 39 attempts to beat his rival, 42-21.

Precisely, those five touchdown pitches accredited him as the third quarterback in the NFL in register multiple playoff games with 5 or more touchdowns, joining Kurt Warner and Daryle Lamonica, as revealed by the statistics portal, Statmuse.

Interestingly, greats like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana do not feature on that list. Can Mahomes make it to the Super Bowl? Without a doubt, one of the questions that everyone would like to answer.