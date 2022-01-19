Pedro Martínez denies having fainted in the DR

Former Dominican pitcher Pedro Martínez is well and denied that his attendance at a medical center in Santo Domingo on Wednesday was caused by fainting, as reported on social networks and some media in the Dominican Republic.

AP Photo/Mike Groll

“Thank you all for your concern, we inform you that we always have medical check-ups twice a year in the USA as a life policy to ensure that everything is fine,” Martínez said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

“This time we decided to do it in the country. Everything is in order, thank you all for your concern,” added the Cooperstown Hall of Famer.

Carolina Martínez de Cruz, wife of the former pitcher, confirmed the announcement to ESPN Digital.

“Everything is fine with Pedro, I don’t understand where they got that he fainted and all that story. Thank God, we are very well,” Cruz de Martínez said by telephone.

Martinez, 50, is one of the best pitchers of recent times in the Major Leagues, during an 18-season career in which he won more than 200 games, struck out more than 3,000 batters and captured three Cy Young Awards.

He is currently a special adviser to the Boston Red Sox and a commentator for TBS and the MLB Network.