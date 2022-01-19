personalized medicine improves the prognosis in cholangiocarcinoma

..Drafting.

Personalized medicine is proving to have an impact on prognosis in some cancer patients. A study by the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) has shown that personalized medicine «is of great importance» and improves the prognosis of patients with cholangiocarcinoma. The results of the study have been published in Clinical Cancer Research, the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). To do this, 237 patients with cholangiocarcinoma who had been treated between 2011 and 2020 at the VHIO were retrospectively analyzed. The analysis showed that a 56.3% of tumors presented molecular alterations on which it was possible to direct a treatment.

«Treatment options for advanced cholangiocarcinoma are limited and the therapeutic weapons available to us are poor. The fact of knowing that more than half of these tumors present alterations that can be treated in a personalized way provides very encouraging data that will help us implement precision medicine that improves the results of these patients”, explain it Dr. Teresa Macarulla, principal investigator of the VHIO Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumors Group and medical oncologist at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, who directed the study.

The Escat classification, a tool developed by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), was used in this retrospective analysis. This is used to classify tumor alterations according to their greater or lesser impact on precision medicine. Escat defines six categories for the use of therapies directed at molecular alterations, according to the level of evidence taking into account the study and the context of the disease. Genomic alterations are assigned to the level that best reflects their clinical utility in selecting patients to receive targeted therapy based on the strength of evidence from clinical trials. Thus, physicians are offered a means of prioritizing treatment selection.

«is the first time that this tool is used for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and has clearly allowed identify patients who benefit most from precision medicine, which are those that are classified as Escat I and II as opposed to Escat III and IV”, adds Dr. Macarulla. As specified, in the first case progression-free survival was more than 5 months compared to 1.9 months in the second group. This was also reflected in the overall survival, which was 22.6 months for patients with Escat I and II alterations compared to 14.3 months for Escat III and IV alterations. «The integration of Escat in treatment management offers clinicians a valuable tool to expand therapeutic opportunities for these patients, especially in a chemotherapy-refractory environment”.

For the characterization of the tumors analyzed in the study, next-generation genetic sequencing or NGS was used. This is recommended by the ESMO Precision Medicine Working Group. However, today it is still not considered a standard in the management of these patients. «In view of the results obtained, we have also seen that the use of NGS should become a key tool to help us better identify those patients who would benefit of the targeted therapies»highlights Dr. Teresa Macarulla.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a tumor that affects the bile ducts and has a very low incidence. It is estimated that only between 2 and 3 inhabitants per 100,000 will develop it. However, this low incidence has increased in recent years, possibly due to improvements in its diagnosis. «Cholangiocarcinoma is a highly heterogeneous and therapeutically challenging disease with a poor prognosis. When patients with advanced disease do not respond to first-line chemotherapy, second-line treatment options are limited.” notes the lead author, Dr. Helena Verdaguer, a clinical researcher in the Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumors Group at VHIO and a medical oncologist at HUVH. Therefore, it emphasizes that “The administration of personalized treatments tailored to the molecular specificities of the tumors of these patients should be prioritized.”

“In the future, genomic alterations as targets for personalized medicine will help clinicians match optimal treatments for individual patients. In doing so, we will collectively strive to extend the promise of precision oncology in this patient population.”concludes Dr. Teresa Macarulla.

