Peruvian team | Luis Advíncula and the ideal preseason with Boca Juniors at a decisive hour for the bicolor | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

the best version of Luis Advincula is coming back little by little. The right side of the peruvian national team He played his first game of 2022 with Boca Juniors in the Summer Tournament of Argentine soccer against Colo Colo and started in the best possible way. The ‘Rayo’ was one of the most outstanding of his team with a fairly solid performance in the field, which represents excellent news for our country in the face of the complicated challenges that lie ahead.

One of the best stages advincula in his career it was in the final phase of the Russia 2018 Qualifiers and then he continued at the same pace in the only World Cup he has played (for now). The Peruvian winger was the true owner of the right wing with the ‘Blanquirroja’. His contribution was always very good both in defense and attack.

However, the performance of the ‘Lightning’ relatively declined in recent times. Irregularity has been part of his game in several games with Rayo Vallecano and Boca Juniors in the last two years. But this adverse situation has not made him fall completely and now he is returning to his best level.

Already in the end of last season, Advíncula showed what he is made of in the xeneize team. The 31-year-old winger perfectly responded to the initial criticism leveled against him with strong performances on the pitch. And so, optimally, he also started his 2022.

Luis Advíncula has a contract with Boca Juniors until 2024. (Photo: Boca Juniors)

‘Luchito’ has had an ideal pre-season with Boca and this was reflected in his first game of the year. Against Colo Colo, the Peruvian defender earned praise from fans, commentators and all spectators of the match. He even showed off his great speed and dribbling -with luxuries included- for the benefit of his team.

“The gallop of Advíncula. Great huh, it has a power”, “He’s playing well ah” were the words of the commentators to recognize the great performance of the Peruvian in the match. Meanwhile, the Argentine media also praised ‘Rayo’. Olé, one of the most important sports newspapers in the gaucho country, highlighted the winger’s performance with a rating of 6, which although it is certainly low, the review was quite positive.

“He came out playing from the bottom with a little hat against Solari. Very firm on the brand. Always neat at the exit. Very involved in the game as a whole of the team, very attentive “ , praised Olé.

Weak party had Advincula pic.twitter.com/baD23Gkv94 — Bostermo (@bostermo) January 18, 2022

Luis Advincula He has played 19 games with the Boca Juniors shirt, starting as a starter in 18 of them. In addition, he has won two titles since his arrival in the blue and gold team (Argentina Cup and Maradona Cup) and now, already entrenched in the squad, he will seek to increase his track record.

– A decisive hour in the selection –

Luis Advincula He is aware that this great preseason with Boca will also bear fruit for the Peruvian team. Very key games are coming for the ‘Blanquirroja’ and that is why the national side seeks to be in its best version. “It’s been a long time since I had a good preseason, it was very good for me and now I’m happy because the team won”, were the words of the xeneize side after the victory over Colo Colo.

The ‘Rayo’ is a fundamental weapon for Ricardo Gareca’s scheme. In fact, he has only missed one game of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (against Argentina) and it was due to a muscle tear he suffered on the triple date in October.

Luis Advíncula is a fundamental piece in the Peruvian national team | Photo: AP

Total, Advíncula has played 13 games in the current South American qualifier, starting 12 times as a starter. In addition, he scored a goal against Ecuador in Quito, which was worth a very important victory for the national team to remain hopeful.

Nowadays, Peru is in fifth place (repechage) and depends on itself to make a place in Qatar 2022 . But it won’t be easy. The matches are coming against Colombia in Barranquilla and then against Ecuador in Lima. Precisely on this double date many things can be defined, so advincula expects to be highly prepared for both challenges.

The preseason in Boca -as he says- is doing him very well. Now the ‘Rayo’ just hopes to repeat the plate with the selection. His dream, like that of many Peruvians, is to be able to celebrate a new qualification for the World Cup. And at this point nothing is impossible.

