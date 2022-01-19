Picuki, the trick to see Instagram profiles without anyone knowing

When you enter the web you can use many of the tools you use on Instagram without having to register . It gives you the option to browse, edit profiles, followers, posts, stories, Instagram locations, tags among others. all during a unlimited period and totally free .

Simple. It is a website where you can consult the publications of Instagram users without the need to have an account and be registered, neither on the social network nor on the website itself, since it is free.

Both the stories and the reels of Instagram seem to be sweeping the views of the photo publications, which is the only possibility with which this social network was born. There are some tools that promise that you can spy on Instagram stories, although instead of considering it a form of espionage, it is rather a way of hide our activity on the social network . And that is exactly what the Picuki tool is about.

That’s how it works

Using this web tool both to view and edit content on Instagram is quite simple, since its interface is quite intuitive. Once you enter the web simply enter in the search bar the name of the accounts you want to see. Then several accounts will appear with the keywords of the user you are looking for. Select one and you will access the profile with all the information. It can also be useful to explore any Instagram tag and see the topics that are being discussed the most on this social network.

If for example you want download a photo of that profile, they just have to click on it and download it. As it is a free tool, you will see that it includes advertising every time you make a query.

The web allows us filter a search by profile, tag and location. Picuki is an online tool that does not have an official application for mobile devices or tablets and is only available in its web version. However, it can be accessed from different devices, including those with iOS and Android operating systems.

In short, Picuki is an excellent tool for users with or without an Instagram profile who want to both view and download content anonymously from this social network.

Privacy

Regarding privacy, Picuki assures the following: “All content is owned by Instagram, we do not host content on our server. Picuki offers the option to easily view and edit only public Instagram content. If you want to hide your Instagram content from the public, you can do so by making your Instagram profile private.

It also warns us that, even if we delete the content through Picuki, it will remain public through other similar tools, remembering that the only way to hide the content of an Instagram profile is by making the profile be private. In addition, it provides a form if a user wishes to delete their content from Picuki. The website promises to delete it in 2 or 3 business days.