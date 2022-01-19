“Pig Nights”: This was the horrible method used in the orgies of the Playboy mansion

According to the docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”, Hugh Hefner summoned his closest friends once a week to “do whatever they wanted”

The Playboy mansion, since the 70s, has become one of the most famous in the world; Well, the lavish parties that Hugh Hefner, founder of the adult magazine, always threw the limits. However, several details of the life of the erotic industry tycoon – who died in 2017 – along with the “bunnies” are still unknown and cause intrigue.

In this sense, the docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” has uncovered multiple secrets that hide behind the empire formed by Hefner. “The material reveals the way in which the American businessman operated, causing physical and emotional damage to dozens of women,” cites the international media outlet Infobae.

Recently, it became known that Hugh used a horrific method at sex parties to have orgies, which was called: “Pig Nights”.

According to the testimonies presented in the aforementioned documentary, the owner of Playboy summoned his closest friends once a week to “do whatever they wanted” and called several sex workers who, according to his parameters, “were ugly”.

One of the archive stories that appears in the production is that of Linda Lovelace, the porn star of the film “Deep Throat”. She stated that on those nights “they treated her like a piece of meat” and recalled a horrifying story: “they forced her to perform oral sex on a German shepherd; while Hefner and his friends celebrated.”

For her part, Sondra Theodore, Hefner’s ex-partner and who was one of the best-known Playboy bunnies at the time, recalled that there was group sex five times a week, inside the mansion. “They broke me like a horse,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the woman who dated the American for more than 7 years, Holly Madison, said that he refused to use protection during sexual intercourse. She also confessed that the excesses and the violence that was experienced every day in the house, led her to consider suicide.

Another alarming revelation, in an interview for the documentary, is that of Lisa Loving Barrett, the businessman’s former executive assistant. She said that it was very common to drug women so that everything could be done to them, she even reported that in the mansion “the drug was known as ‘leg spreaders’ and that they were considered a ‘necessary evil’ because they forced women to do anything.

In addition, he explained that the rooms of the house were full of cocaine, one of the most consumed drugs during the “Nights of pigs”.

In this way, what began as a “harmless” means of entertainment -mainly for gentlemen- soon transformed into an exclusive club for perverts who could do with women whatever they wanted.

“The little attention of the authorities regarding the situation caused the mansion to become a sordid playground for human bestiality, specifically the male,” adds Infobae.

The docuseries will be released this January 24, by the American media A&E. It consists of 10 chapters in which the hidden truths of the orgies, sexual abuse and excessive drug use that were experienced in the events organized by Hugh and his team are narrated. It is still unknown if there is already a release date for Latin America.

“A&E Network will premiere the documentary event Secrets of Playboy that explores the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern lens. The series delves into the complex world Hugh Hefner created and examines its far-reaching consequences on our culture’s view of power and sexuality. Unraveling the glamorous mythology created by the brand over several decades, the series features archival footage and exclusive interviews with people from all facets of the Playboy world, many sharing their stories for the first time. official shared by the chain.