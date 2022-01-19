Pininfarina presents what would be the sexiest and most advanced electric truck in the world – News – Hybrids and Electrics

There is no article in the world so long as to talk about and catalog each and every one of the designs that have emerged from Pininfarina. The house founded in 1930 has been the creator of some of the most elegant and beautiful cars that have ever been seen. In recent years they have extended their particular mentality to new horizons. Cars are no longer the limit, and everything is sensitive to being altered by the company’s pencils and creatives. His latest creation is a truck that is very attractive in its forms and very impressive in its technology..

It’s called DeepWay Xingtu, and by its name you can tell that it comes from Pininfarina’s creative office in Shanghai (China). As in the automotive sector, the market for large industrial vehicles is undergoing the changes resulting from electric mobility. There is not a week that a new prototype is not presented, a new electric truck advanced in technology and mobility systems, which reveals to us that a new concept of road freight transport is possible. Distant, but possible, after all.

This truck has been designed for DeepWay, a subsidiary company of Baidu specialized in autonomous driving.

The creation of Pininfarina is for DeepWay, a subsidiary company of Baidu, specialized in autonomous driving. The Xingtu is not only beautiful on the outside, it is also impressive on the inside. Although it is designed to be completely autonomous, the cabin has two conventional seats accompanied by a rest area where you can relax and let technology take complete control.

At that point, in technology, the body of the DeepWay Xingtu hides a complete team with full autonomous capacity. It has 11 cameras on board, an infrared detector, five millimeter wave radars and a LiDAR sensor. last generation. All this to be able to circulate without a human supervising the actions. Such is the capacity of the equipment that it promises a detection range never seen before, being able to recognize obstacles and dangers more than a kilometer in advance.

Its interior is as or more spectacular than the exterior.

Like any new concept worth its salt, it must contain two characteristics. The first is the ability to operate autonomously, and the second is that it be electric. The Xingtu features a fully electric powertrain. The proposed structure has a huge battery with a capacity of 450 kWh that would allow it to enjoy an estimated autonomy of 186 miles, about 300 kilometers., with a full load of its 49 tons. To maximize efficiency the design optimizes a drag coefficient of just 0.39. And for recharging, ultra-fast systems are not chosen, but rather direct battery exchange.

We are too far back in time to discover vehicles like the DeepWay Xingtu proposed by Pininfarina on the roads.. We may not be as far away as we think, but it will certainly be a few decades before we see them in the real world. However, the technology and capabilities are there. Baidu has assured that it will work to achieve this, investing in the delicate and essential R&D process.