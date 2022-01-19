Plane had to go to AILA due to narrowness on the Higüero runway

The research Preliminary report on the plane crash in which nine people died, on December 14, shows that the aircraft had problems with the hydraulic brakes and that it could not land at the El Higüero International Airport, from where it took off, due to limitations on the runway .

As explained by General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, who coordinates the research, the aircraft took off from El Higüero International Airport and, presenting problems, they asked for vectors to return and tried to enter that terminal, but they couldn’t because the runway was too short.

“They took off, they had a control problem, they turned left, initially they requested vectors to return, they tried to enter the airport, but they could not operate the hyperventilating coves, the so-called flaps. When operating those flaps, they gave greater resistance, but less control of the aircraft and they decided to raise them and then they discussed where and what they were going to do and the final decision was to go to the Airport of the Americas, which was a much longer runway, In fact, it is the longest runway in the Caribbean, except for the Puerto Rico runway in Aguadillas,” explained Souffront.

The investigator reported that in the security videos of the El Higüero airport it can be seen that the left wing spoiler (aerodynamic brakes on the wings that help to brake when on the ground) was retracted, while those of the right were up. It was precisely what they were fixing to the aircraft before the flight.

Souffront Tamayo spoke at the press conference held this Tuesday by the Civil Aviation Board, based on the findings in the recordings of the black box of the plane, which were recovered by the investigators and where the conversations between the pilots could be verified.