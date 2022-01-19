Platform #YoSiTeCreo in Cuba stands in solidarity with singer Haila María Mompié in the face of cyberviolence on social networks

The platform I do believe you in Cuba he sympathized this Tuesday with the singer Haila Maria Mompie, who has been the center of publications considered misogynistic and racist on social networks.

On her Facebook page, that network of support and accompaniment for women in a situation of sexist violence on the island, stated that “#cyberbullying, teasing and disrepute are part of gender violence.”

“We urge personal responsibility to do not reproduce misogynistic and racist memes about the singer Haila María Mompié, circulating on social networks. Let’s avoid hate speech, which in the case of a #black woman is more harmful to human dignity“, he stressed.

“From #YoSiTeCreoenCuba we offer our solidarity with said Cuban singer, as well as with all the women who have experienced episodes of #cyberviolence,” highlights the publication, which shares a beautiful photograph of the popular artist.

On Monday, the singer also she stood up to those who criticized her for her appearance in the 90s, when he began his musical career in the Bamboleo orchestra.

“This is history, it’s been 30 years in music and the truth is, I have to take my dance off,” said the singer, who recalled that she started in Bamboleo when she was just 18 years old.

“I am blessed to be able to have a past, a present and surely a great future in this profession. (…) I am proud of each of my experiences and each step I have taken until today. Even if you criticize me, nothing will change. Even if you laugh at me, nothing is going to change.”

The interpreter shared on her Facebook wall a video of a performance by the group – one of the most important of popular dance music in Cuba – in which she and her colleague and friend Vania Valdés can be seen with shaved heads , a very particular style with which both identified for a long time.

A few days ago some Internet users were amazed at that style and reacted with memes in which they made fun of the artist look.

“I’m going to keep laughing at your little jokes. If I don’t like them I’m going to block you, report or whatever I want because I’m in my right and it’s my image. Ahh, the most important thing, that you know that I’m going to continue succeeding with my music, traveling the world giving away my art, enjoying the love of mine, so don’t wear yourself out, it’s not worth it,” she replied to the jokes.