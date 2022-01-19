Prayer Pope Francis to Saint Joseph to bring us closer to the Sacrament of Reconciliation

Pope Francis invited this January 19 to say a prayer to Saint Joseph, father in tenderness, to have the desire to approach the Sacrament of Reconciliation and experience God’s forgiveness to always begin again.

The prayer was proposed by the Holy Father during the catechesis of the General Audience this Wednesday that took place in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican.

The Pope continued with his series of catechesis on Saint Joseph and on this occasion he reflected on the figure of Joseph and encouraged a “revolution of tenderness”.

“The Truth that comes from God does not condemn us, but welcomes us, embraces us, sustains us, forgives us. God always forgives, keep this in your head and heart: God always forgives, we are the ones who get tired of asking for forgiveness, but He always forgives, “said the Pope.

In this line, the Holy Father invited to carry out a “revolution of tenderness” because, without it, “we run the risk of remaining imprisoned in a justice that does not allow us to get up easily and that confuses redemption with punishment”.

Here is the prayer proposed by Pope Francis:

Saint Joseph, father in tenderness,

teach us to accept being loved precisely in what is weakest in us.

Let us not put any impediment

between our poverty and the greatness of God’s love.

Arouse in us the desire to approach the Sacrament of Reconciliation,

to be forgiven and also able to love tenderly

to our brothers and sisters in their poverty.

Be close to those who have made a mistake and for this they pay a price;

help them to find, along with justice, also tenderness to be able to start over. And teach them that the first way to start over

it is sincerely asking for forgiveness to feel the caress of the Father.

Amen”.