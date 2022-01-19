Telemundo Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintron.

It’s official, the big day has arrived for the premiere of the sixth season of the sports reality show for the Hispanic family in the United States. This is Exatlon Estados Unidos, which returns to the Telemundo screen with a new installment full of more excitement, more tests and also more incredible prizes in a day that will be historic.

There are several details that even hours after its start, make the sixth season of Exatlon United States a particularly exciting one. One of them is that the 24 athletes who will be participating are new, that is, they have never crossed the intricate sands located in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to this, there are new circuits. In conversation with his presenter Frederik Oldenburg for Right Now, he revealed as a scoop all the details about a new crusade completely in the water. As you read it, even the participants’ bench will be in the crystal clear sea that borders the competition, so something important for these 24 athletes will be knowing how to swim.

Today, Monday, January 17, at 7 pm / 6 pm Central on Telemundo, and under the leadership of Frederik Oldenburg and Marisela “Chelly” Cantú, the sixth season of Exatlon Estados Unidos begins with a two-hour special where the audience will learn a little more to the 24 athletes and most likely they will start with a fight, the first of this edition that, like the previous one, will crown a man and a woman as winners, as happened at the time with Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón .

Premiere of EXATLON 6 USA: How to watch the LIVE STREAM?

In a world where we have multiple screens, we are clear that not everyone will have time to sit in front of the television to watch the new season of Exatlon Estados Unidos. That is why here we tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss the live stream of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

Channel

The sixth season of Exatlon Estados Unidos, like the previous ones, will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 pm / 6 pm Central. To know your channel according to the area where you live you will have to check with your local cable provider (FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner). You can also click here to find the channel and stay tuned.

But nowadays, not having cable service is not a limiting factor for missing out on Exatlon United States. Here we tell you how you can watch the live stream on opening night:

hulu: In addition to a wide range of series, documentaries and television programs with original content and from other production houses, the Hulu streaming service offers a set of channels with live television, including Telemundo. You can sign up for Hulu Live TV here.

FuboTV: Telemundo is included in the “Fubo Premier” package. By clicking here or on FuboTV.com you can take advantage of the free 7-day trial, and thus watch Exatlon Estados Unidos and all Telemundo content on your computer through the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device. via the FuboTV app.

AT&TTV: From the cheapest package to the most expensive they have Telemundo. AT&T TV offers a free 7-day trial. Once registered you can select the package of channels you want. The most expensive option is called MAX, +60 channels that includes Telemundo. Click here for the full list of supported devices.