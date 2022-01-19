Presentation of cars, calendar, dates, teams and everything you need to know about the 2022 season

Dates of the presentations of the 2022 Formula 1 cars, line-ups of the 10 teams, numbers of the 20 pilots. calendar with the 23 races and other important dates that you should be aware of, before and during the 2022 season of the Maximum category, where the champion Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, will seek to endorse his title and the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will live his second year in the Austrian team.
2022 car presentations
Aston-Martin Feb. 10
McLaren February 11th
ferrari February 17th
Mercedes 18th of February
Alfa Romeo TBA
Alpha Taurus TBA
Alpine TBA
Hass TBA
Red Bull TBA
Williams TBA
IMPORTANT DATES
official tests
23-25 February Barcelona
10-12 March Bahrain
January 19 The FIA Sports Advisory Committee will start the debate between teams, drivers and authorities to define the use of the Safety Car in F1 GPs.
March 18 World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain where decisions on the revision to the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP and possible regulatory changes will be presented.
GP CALENDAR
1.- March 18-20 Bahrain GP
2.- March 25-27 Saudi Arabian GP
3.- 8-10 April Australian GP
4.- 22-24 April Dell’Emilia Romagna GP (Imola)
5.- May 6-8 Miami GP
6.- May 20-22 Spanish GP
7.- May 27-29 Monaco GP
8.- June 10-12 Azerbaijan GP
9.- June 17-19 Canadian GP
10.- July 1-3 British GP
11.- 8-10 July Austrian GP
12.- 22-24 July French GP
13.- 29-31 July Hungarian GP
14.- 26-28 Aug. Belgian GP
15.- 2-4 sept. Dutch GP
16.- 9-11 Sept. Italian GP
17.- 23-25 Sept. Russian GP
18.- 30 Sep-2 Oct Singapore GP
19.- 7-9 Oct. Japanese GP
20.- 21-23 Oct. United States GP (Austin)
21.- 28-30 Oct. Mexican GP
22.- 11-13 Nov. Brazilian GP
23.- 18-20 Nov. Abu Dhabi GP
TEAM LINEUPS
Red Bull
1 Max Verstappen (NED)
11 Sergio Perez (MEX)
Principal: Christian Horner
Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton (ENG)
63 George Russell (ENG)
Main: Toto Wolff
ferrari
16 Charles Leclerc (MON)
55 Carlos Sainz (ESP)
Principal: Mattia Binotto
Alpha Taurus
10 Pierre Gasly (FRA)
22 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP)
Main: Franz Tost
Alpine
14 Fernando Alonso (ESP)
31 Esteban Ocon (FRA)
Principal: Laurent Rossi (Temporary)
McLaren
3 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)
4 Lando Norris (ENG)
Principal: Andreas Siedl
Alfa Romeo
77 Valteri Bottas (END)
24 Ghanyu Zhou (CHI)
Principal: Frederic Vasseur
Aston-Martin
5 Sebastian Vettel (GER)
18 Lance Stroll (CAN)
Main: Mike Krack
Williams
6 Nicholas Latifi (CAN)
23 Alex Albon (TAI)
Principal: Jost Capito
Hass
47 Mick Schumacher (GER)
9 Nikita Mazepin (RUS)
Principal: Guenther Steiner
