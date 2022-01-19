Presentation of cars, calendar, dates, teams and everything you need to know about the 2022 season

Dates of the presentations of the 2022 Formula 1 cars, line-ups of the 10 teams, numbers of the 20 pilots. calendar with the 23 races and other important dates that you should be aware of, before and during the 2022 season of the Maximum category, where the champion Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, will seek to endorse his title and the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will live his second year in the Austrian team.

Getty Images

2022 car presentations

Aston-Martin Feb. 10

McLaren February 11th

ferrari February 17th

Mercedes 18th of February

Alfa Romeo TBA

Alpha Taurus TBA

Alpine TBA

Hass TBA

Red Bull TBA

Williams TBA

IMPORTANT DATES

official tests

23-25 ​​February Barcelona

10-12 March Bahrain

January 19 The FIA ​​Sports Advisory Committee will start the debate between teams, drivers and authorities to define the use of the Safety Car in F1 GPs.

March 18 World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain where decisions on the revision to the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP and possible regulatory changes will be presented.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

GP CALENDAR

1.- March 18-20 Bahrain GP

2.- March 25-27 Saudi Arabian GP

3.- 8-10 April Australian GP

4.- 22-24 April Dell’Emilia Romagna GP (Imola)

5.- May 6-8 Miami GP

6.- May 20-22 Spanish GP

7.- May 27-29 Monaco GP

8.- June 10-12 Azerbaijan GP

9.- June 17-19 Canadian GP

10.- July 1-3 British GP

11.- 8-10 July Austrian GP

12.- 22-24 July French GP

13.- 29-31 July Hungarian GP

14.- 26-28 Aug. Belgian GP

15.- 2-4 sept. Dutch GP

16.- 9-11 Sept. Italian GP

17.- 23-25 ​​Sept. Russian GP

18.- 30 Sep-2 Oct Singapore GP

19.- 7-9 Oct. Japanese GP

20.- 21-23 Oct. United States GP (Austin)

21.- 28-30 Oct. Mexican GP

22.- 11-13 Nov. Brazilian GP

23.- 18-20 Nov. Abu Dhabi GP

TEAM LINEUPS

Red Bull

1 Max Verstappen (NED)

11 Sergio Perez (MEX)

Principal: Christian Horner

Mercedes

44 Lewis Hamilton (ENG)

63 George Russell (ENG)

Main: Toto Wolff

ferrari

16 Charles Leclerc (MON)

55 Carlos Sainz (ESP)

Principal: Mattia Binotto

Alpha Taurus

10 Pierre Gasly (FRA)

22 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP)

Main: Franz Tost

Alpine

14 Fernando Alonso (ESP)

31 Esteban Ocon (FRA)

Principal: Laurent Rossi (Temporary)

McLaren

3 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)

4 Lando Norris (ENG)

Principal: Andreas Siedl

Alfa Romeo

77 Valteri Bottas (END)

24 Ghanyu Zhou (CHI)

Principal: Frederic Vasseur

Aston-Martin

5 Sebastian Vettel (GER)

18 Lance Stroll (CAN)

Main: Mike Krack

Williams

6 Nicholas Latifi (CAN)

23 Alex Albon (TAI)

Principal: Jost Capito

Hass

47 Mick Schumacher (GER)

9 Nikita Mazepin (RUS)

Principal: Guenther Steiner

How to watch Formula 1 on ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Watch all of F1 on ESPN+. Download the ESPN app

Don’t have ESPN+? Get it here.

You can also catch all the programming for many more sports and leagues on the ESPN family of channels. Watch ESPN | TV

Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access.

Related content