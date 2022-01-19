President Abinader embraces Dominicans in Madrid

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, took advantage of his stay in Spain to visit the Cuatro Caminos sector on Tuesday, one of the most populated areas by Dominicans in Madrid.

The president toured several streets of the aforementioned town and stopped at some shops, where he held conversations, took pictures with groups of people who received and greeted him. He was also observed tasting desserts in a pastry shop, indicates a note from the Presidency.

Activities such as hairdressing, jobs in beauty salons, food sales, shipping agencies, minimarkets and nursing assistants are common in the sector visited by the President Abinader.

During the tour, the Dominican president was accompanied by the administrative minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, and leaders of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) of the branch in Spain.

Since last Monday, Abinader has been in Spain, “where he has exhausted a dynamic agenda for the celebration of the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which will take place at the IFEMA fairgrounds in Madrid.

“The particularity of this event is that the Dominican Republic is the partner country and therefore augurs the completion of important agreements for the benefit of Dominican tourism,” the note refers.