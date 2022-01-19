Price of the dollar today January 19, peso falls again

Today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4856 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. In this session, the Mexican peso falls again in the exchange rate. Banxico reports that the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.4516 units, which represents a loss of 4.49 cents for the local currency compared to the close of this Tuesday. This is how the greenback is quoted in banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4516 – Sell: $20.4516
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.97
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.78
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $21.13
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $21.11
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.99
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at $41,899.9 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.27 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

