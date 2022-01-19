Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso is trading higher

Today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4181 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at 20.4067 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.29% or 5.9 cents, trading around 20.35 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3266 and a maximum of 20.4432 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4067 – Sell: $20.4067

: Buy $20.4067 – Sell: $20.4067 HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68 Banamex : Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91

: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91 Bancomer: Buy: $19.77 – Sell: $20.66

Buy: $19.77 – Sell: $20.66 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.98

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.98 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97

Purchase: $19.44 – Sale: $20.97 Exchange: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81

Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.81 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 139.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.14 pesos, for $27.81 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

