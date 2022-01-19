Primary Care “can’t take it anymore” after two years of pandemic

Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma, president of SEMG.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), after nearly two years of pandemic and six waves of contagions, assumed in their great majority by professionals who work in the first level of care, has launched the campaign #PrimaryAtentionCanNotMore to draw the attention of managers and politicians to the critical situation of collapse in which Primary Care finds itself.

Throughout the health crisis, the professionals who carry out their work in the health centers have made a great overexertion that is reaching its limit with this sixth wave in which there has been an exponential increase in cases due to the new variant Omicron. However, on the part of the health administration, both central and regional, there are still no effective solutions to put an end to the saturation of the first level, to the point that the current operation of Primary Care, and of the health system as a whole, poses difficulties to face with guarantees its main objective, which is to improve the health of citizens.

The messages included in the #PrimariaNoPodMás campaign are aimed at draw the attention of the political class, and society in general, about the delicate situation of the first level of care, so that once and for all the means are put in place to alleviate this collapse, which is a great obstacle to providing adequate care to patients, a scenario that is generating a lot of impotence for health workers.

“We need managers and politicians to stop hypothetical plans for long-term improvements, and already provide the budget and adequate resources to the health centers”, as claimed by the SEMG in the campaign, whose content also warns that the weakness of the current situation of Primary Care will multiply health problems in the not too distant future due, for example, to the limitations to apply prevention programs of Health.

It is not the first action carried out in this sense by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians. In October 2021, and after the announcement of the long-awaited Action Plan of the Ministry of Health, which to this day has not been implemented, this scientific society compiled a series of basic and undelayed measures in a document entitled Proposals for the improvement of Health Care Primary after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its content was sent by the SEMG both to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and to the Ministries of Health throughout Spain with the aim of serving as a guide when dealing with the emergency situation in which it was already those dates the first care level.

Big structural problems

The document Proposals for the improvement of Primary Care after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic compiled up to 23 general recommendationss on the situation of Primary Care and others 17 proposals for the reorganization of consultations in health centers. The SEMG started from the basis that Primary Care has major structural problems, being a care level in which there have been no reforms or investments for decades, which has led to the current situation. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the problems have become more acute, highlighting these deficits, generating tension with the population and burnout among professionals.

In this sense, the SEMG was already urgently asking to provide Primary Care with the necessary economic and structural, organizational and coordination, technological and test access means, so that it is not the gateway to the system, but also the gateway exit, allowing it to be as resolute and effective as its skills empower it to be. “Resize templates and quotas to have the necessary time to be able to act appropriately with our patients and, in this way, improve care. This would be possible by creating places in accordance with the service and the demand”.

The deficit of doctors is increasing because there is no generational change, as indicated in the document. “Many doctors do not want to work in Primary Care due to healthcare pressure and precarious working conditions, it is therefore important to dignify the profession and stabilize vacancies, favoring family reconciliation and professional development”.