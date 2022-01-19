Prince Charles invites Harry to stay with him, but new conflict could prevent it

It is understandable that Charles want to see Harry and to his family. After all, he doesn’t see his grandson archie since he was six months old and doesn’t even know his granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, born in June of last year.

(EyePress via AFP)



“To the Prince of Wales it saddens him not to have the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, something he really misses. He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing that role, and it could be said with certainty that he feels that something is missing in his life without the possibility of meeting Harry’s children,” the source revealed to the Mirror.

“This is something he wishes to remedy and has therefore offered Harry, Meghan and the children to stay with him if they wish., when they return home for a period of time. In the meantime, there have been a number of friendly calls between them, so this is something the prince wants to see happen,” he continued.

It is expected that harry and meghan visit the UK on at least two important dates this year: the first, in April, for the memorial service for their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who will be one year after his death, and the second, in June, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.