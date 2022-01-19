Prince Harry and Meghan Markel one step away from bankruptcy for continuing to lead a lifestyle like royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could no longer afford a life of unlimited excesses to which they were accustomed when they belonged to the British monarchy.

It seems that the plans did not turn out as they expected and now their radical decision would be taking a heavy toll on them.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be going through serious financial problems. According to a source who spoke with the British media “Star” the failure of their work projects coupled with excessive spending would have led them to this precarious situation.

“They expected to make millions a year. Projects they have worked on were canceled or suspended as a result of the pandemic,” he assured the source, adding that “there is a big gap between their income and their expenses.”

The situation would be so serious that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would already be planning to sell their $14.7 million mansion, which has nine rooms and is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Montecito, California, all this after living there for just 18 months. . “They are on their way to bankruptcy,” added the informant.

As if this were not enough, Harry still has to deal with the decision of his father, Prince Charles, to withdraw the financial support that paid for the protection of his son and his family. It is estimated that they spend close to USD 3 million annually on security.

He will fight to keep his privileges

He doesn’t like the life of a commoner. And in one of the clearest tests is the latest tantrum that the youngest son of the late Princess Diana has made. It’s all due to one of the benefits he lost when he turned his back on the British monarchy.

Prince Harry has made it clear that he does not intend to give up that benefit and has therefore taken legal action against the British government’s decision to withdraw police protection from him when he is in the UK and not allow him to personally pay for it.

According to a legal representative of Enrique, quoted by the newspaper “Daily Telegraph”, the Duke of Sussex – grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – does not feel safe in the United Kingdom and therefore “cannot return home” with his wife Meghan and her children Archie and Lilibet.

In the summer of last year, the prince’s car was chased by photographers as he left an NGO event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

For this reason, Enrique proposed to the British Government to pay for this protection by the police out of his own pocket, something that the Ministry of the Interior has refused.

In his legal action, the Duke of Sussex argues that his private protection team in the United States lacks “jurisdiction” abroad and cannot access the intelligence information necessary for it.

“The UK will always be the home of Prince Harry and a country where he wants his wife and children to feel safe. With the lack of police protection, there is too great a risk,” explained his legal representative.

In the opinion of his lawyer, the security team of the Dukes of Sussex in the US “cannot reproduce the necessary police protection that is needed while they are in the United Kingdom.”

Prince Henry -based with his family in California since 2020- has always been very concerned in his public statements about the risk that his family suffers in the United Kingdom and directly accuses the persecution of the press of having caused the problems that suffered his late mother, Diana of Wales.