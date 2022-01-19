Puerto Rico attends Fitur in Madrid with an exhibitor in honor of the 500 years of San Juan

With an exhibitor that simulates the buildings and streets of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico inaugurated this Wednesday its participation in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, an event that brings together thousands of people linked to the industry throughout the world.

The island’s presence at the event comes after a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibitor is in charge of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), an entity that invested over $300,000 in the event.

During the exhibitor’s ribbon cutting, the executive director of the CTPR, Carlos Mercado Santiago, participated along with various local government officials, including the president of the House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, who traveled to the Spanish capital accompanied by the legislators Ángel Matos García and José Aníbal Díaz Collazo.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines, also participated; Iberia’s director of events for Latin America, Víctor Moneo; and the commercial director of Network and Alliances of Iberia, María Jesús López Salas.

Mercado Santiago said that the 40 x 60-foot display is a tribute to the 500 years of San Juan and that it has areas for business and ministerial meetings, as well as group presentations.

The CTPR’s agrotourism and sustainable tourism programs, hotel developments, tourist and cultural attractions and experiences will be presented, and meeting tourism will be promoted.

In addition, the Convention Center and the T-Mobile District will be highlighted, which has concert halls, restaurants, hotels, urban “ziplines” and modern movie theaters.

“Our main objective at FITUR this year is focused on the vision of Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi to continue betting on and promoting Puerto Rico as a first-class and safe destination for vacationing and doing business, which also stands out for its advanced health protocols. to combat COVID-19. On the other hand, our ministerial agenda includes participation in meetings and forums that will make it easier for us to expand and strengthen our trade relations with Latin America and Europe,” Mercado Santiago said in written statements sent to The new day.

According to the CTPR, the investment will result in an economic impact of over $10 million, since they hope to close agreements with important airlines such as Iberia.

Meanwhile, Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization (DMO) invested $20,000 to send a delegation made up of the director of Communications, Xiomara Rodríguez, the director of Leisure Sales, Francisco Blanch, and the director of Sales and Marketing for Spain, Marimar Lidin.

The entity held meetings with over 40 people associated with the tourism industry interested in doing business in Puerto Rico. In total, the meetings of the Puerto Rican delegation to explore new business opportunities within the tourism industry add up to more than 200.

Although Discover Puerto Rico is the entity responsible for advertising Puerto Rico abroad, the organization avoided entering into a controversy with the CTPR, which assumed the coordination of the exhibitor because it was a “holistic” effort.

The main Strategies officer of Discover Puerto Rico, Edward Zayas, told this medium last week that “The DMO is in charge of promoting Puerto Rico abroad, but always in coordination and fraternity with the Tourism Company”.