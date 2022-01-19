Puerto Rico will compete in the Winter Olympics with two athletes: who are they and how did they qualify?

Puerto Rico will have representation in the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 -scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20- with the participation of athletes William Flaherty in alpine skiing and Kellie Delka in skeleton.

The two athletes, who were born in the United States, but meet the residence requirement in the country to be able to represent it in that fair, achieved their classification thanks to their sports performance.

Flaherty, 17, is the younger brother of Charles, who competed for Puerto Rico in the last Winter Games held in PyeongChang (South Korea) in 2018 in the same sport that William will be in.

In the case of Delka, the athlete practiced pole vaulting and transitioned to skeleton, a specialty that, together with bobsleigh and luge, are different modalities of bobsled descent.

This is the country’s seventh participation in a Winter Games and the second time it has attended in a row.

The island will also have a representative at the Winter Paralympic Games for the first time in history with Orlando Pérez, from Cagüeño, who will see action in the slalom and giant slalom disciplines of alpine skiing. These Olympics will be from March 4 to 13.

“Yes, we are going to have representation at the Winter Olympics with Kellie and William”, confirmed Antonio Colón, president of the Federation of Winter Athletes of Puerto Rico.

Delka, whose classification was announced these days by the portal of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), obtained his place thanks to his position number 30 in the world ranking, achieved particularly by the good season he had in the skeleton World Cup series.

“Four years ago, she called me and asked me what I had to do to represent Puerto Rico. I told him that the first thing he had to do was move here. Although the rules had changed from 36 to 18 months (of residence) to have Olympic citizenship, I told him that if he did not move in 2018, there would be no possibility of him representing us,” Colón said.

“And that’s what she did. He has been living here (in Rio Grande) for four years and training”said about the woman who was born in Texas.

Colón explained that since last year the 34-year-old athlete was classified by quota, since the best 45 entered, but there are countries that had more than two, which gave more space to other athletes.

Likewise, he stated that William – who has lived on the island since he was six years old – had qualified since last year. “William qualified for the Olympics a year ago. In his sport, it’s about points.”

The federation pointed out that they aimed to attend these Olympic Games with ten athletes in six different sports, some of them born in Puerto Rico, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.

“Just before the pandemic there were these 10 athletes who were hitting it hard. In fact, there were more than 10, but I understood that 10 were the ones who could qualify. However, the speedskater, who was from Bayamón, had an accident. The cross country skier was from Ponce and the bobsleigh guys were born and raised in Caguas,” he said.

Finally, Colón informed that Betsmara Cruz, who represented Puerto Rico as a swimmer, repeats as the head of Mission of the national delegation. Colón will go in his role as president and coach Sarah Radamus will also travel.

History of overcoming

Colón shared that William is a survivor of a disease known as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), which he suffered during his childhood and for which doctors gave him a 10% chance of living. The competitor underwent a bone marrow transplant. The donor was his brother Charles.

Also, last summer they discovered a benign tumor in his head, which was removed. In the same way, he has another tumor on the left side of his head.

“When he was three and a half years old he was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He recovered thanks to a bone marrow transplant donated by his brother,” Colón said.

According to the National Cancer Institute, HLH is a “rare disorder in which histiocytes and lymphocytes (two types of white blood cells) accumulate in organs such as the skin, spleen, and liver, destroying other blood cells.”

In an interview with the Olympic Channel, William pointed out that he does not have many memories of the period in which he suffered from HL. “My recovery was quite long. I had a lot of side effects from the chemo and stuff. I had a lot of teeth removed, like 22″, he exposed.

“The first time I skied I was five years old. It helped me a lot to lower bone density, thanks to the G force generated by the turns. It got me in great shape and helped me with chronic fatigue and stuff.”

Discussing his other health mishaps, William says that skiing “almost relieves my stress.”

“I have decided to continue despite all the side effects. I mean, how many can say that they were able to go to the Olympic Games?”, He pointed out in the video that gives details about his life and how he trains.