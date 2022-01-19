Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti comments on the situation of Eden Hazard | Spain League

As was the case with the absences of James Rodríguez during Zinedine Zidane’s time at the helm of the club, nowadays the Spanish press does not stop asking Carlo Ancelotti by one of his figures ‘thrown into oblivion’.

The Italian coachl Real Madrid assured this Wednesday that “nothing strange” has happened with the Belgian Eden Hazard, who ran out of minutes in the Spanish Super Cup while being in good physical condition to play, and assured that it is “competition” and decisions that he makes “being fair”, choosing “the best”.

“Right now he’s still a Real Madrid player, he’s training focused on the competitions we have and we have nothing else to think about,” Ancelotti said, ruling out Hazard’s imminent departure from Real Madrid.

“Nothing has happened, it’s competition in the team and every game I choose the best. That affects the competition, many players. I have to be honest, nothing particular has happened, the player is training waiting for the call from his coach and when he arrives he is ready“, he added.

Hazard’s situation, to which Ancelotti added Bale’s, was the main topic of his appearance. The Madrid coach made it clear that his decisions are sporting and praised the atmosphere in the locker room despite the fact that some players participate little due to the lack of rotations.

“It’s simple, there’s nothing weird that’s happened between us, there’s just competition and the coach, which is me, chooses the best players each match, being fair or not, to win the matches. Nothing has happened that doesn’t happen at the big clubs where there is a lot of competition and, sometimes, being very good you won’t play. There is talk of Bale or Hazard but I can talk about Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Isco or Jovic who have a lot of quality and go through the same thing“, he explained.

“The management of the squad is not complicated because the players are very professional. The atmosphere is very good between them, that’s why I don’t have problems with any of them and I’m not going to have them because their professionalism is very high. The character and personality of each one allow to have a very positive atmosphere,” he added.

In addition, he pointed to Hazard and Bale’s injuries as a decisive factor for his decisions, hoping that they can contribute more in the remainder of the season. ‘Carletto’ ruled out that Eden was asked by his team to undergo surgery to be in better condition for the World Cup.

“I don’t have to give Hazard advice, he has character and experience to choose the best for him. We haven’t talked about the plate issue, I think it’s a forgotten issue. It is not an issue that I have discussed with the doctor because he would have told me,” he said.

Focusing on the cup duel against Elche, Ancelotti ruled out granting a rest to the Brazilian Vinícius Junior and depending on the fatigue of the Spanish Super Cup, he will bet on a team with guarantees to continue advancing in a tournament that he values.